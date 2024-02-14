"Yes, we talk about it in the locker room" - Aurelien Tchouameni on rumors linking Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni responded to a question on Kylian Mbappe's future after Los Blancos defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday (February 13).

Brahim Diaz was the night's only goalscorer and has now put his side in a good position when they head back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg. However, not even a knockout stage Champions League win could stop reporters from seeking more information on Mbappe's future.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's current agreement at the Parc des Princes runs out in the summer, after which he's expected to join Real Madrid. When his France national team colleague, Tchouameni, was asked about the transfer, the defensive midfielder said (via Get Football News Spain):

“Mbappe to Real Madrid? He hasn’t told me, and even if he did, I wouldn’t tell you (laughs). Yes, we talk about it in the locker room because it’s an important subject. Hopefully we know more in the next weeks.”

The two French stars have shared the pitch 24 times for Les Bleus, managing two joint goal contributions in the process. A move to the Spanish capital could see this pair link up for both club and country.

During his stay at PSG so far, Mbappe has won Ligue 1 five times but is yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy. From 289 appearances across competitions for the Parisians, the 2018 World Cup winner has scored 242 goals and assisted 105 across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal, amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry

Kylian Mbappe is willing to join Arsenal and remains unhappy with Real Madrid's current offer, according to The Independent (via Metro). It is believed that the former Monaco man wants to follow in the footsteps of Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

The CBS Sports pundit scored 228 goals and assisted 103 from 377 appearances for Arsenal. He is considered among the best players to have graced the Premier League.

Links with Mbappe may seem reasonable, given the Gunners are looking for striking reinforcements. Gabriel Jesus, who is injury-prone, has bagged just four strikes in the league this season from 17 appearances. He's also missed 13 matches already this campaign and remains sidelined with a knee problem.

However, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal would be willing to offer the wages Mbappe is seeking.