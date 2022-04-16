“YESSS”, “NO WAY” – Liverpool fans delighted with Jurgen Klopp dropping player from line-up for FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City

Liverpool fans have reacted with joy to Jurgen Klopp dropping club captain Jordan Henderson for the FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Klopp has made fantastic use of Henderson over the years the duo have spent together at Anfield. However, the midfielder is on the bench for this crunch match on Saturday.

The fans took to Twitter to support the manager’s decision, and here is a selection of notable tweets online:

The Will @Tahjmahal6 @LFC @ManCity Best line up i have seen in a while. No Henderson expect some forward passes from midfield @LFC @ManCity Best line up i have seen in a while. No Henderson expect some forward passes from midfield

Klopp has decided to make seven changes from the lineup that drew 3-3 against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final midweek. The back four lineup sees Virgil van Dijk coming back into the startling lineup alongside Ibrahima Konate in center-back.

Thiago Alcantara has replaced Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park. James Milner is also out as Fabinho and Naby Keita complete the midfield three. Luis Diaz has entered the starting lineup in Roberto Firmino's place, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Kopites will hope that the changes made by Klopp will be sufficient to see them edge Manchester City in the semi-finals. Klopp’s men are on the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and the tactical changes made will likely have that goal in mind.

Liverpool struggle with form ahead of FA Cup clash

It will be a do-or-die affair as the Reds clash with the Cityzens in what is perhaps the most exciting match of the day. Both sides met last weekend in the Premier League, with Liverpool having to play catch-up to an eventual 2-2 draw.

Their midweek Champions League quarter-final clash against Benfica didn't go any better either. The Reds went 3-1 up before the 70th minute of the game, but sloppy defending gave the Portuguese outfit everything they needed to secure a 3-3 result. However, the Reds' 3-1 win in the first leg made sure that they made their way into the semi-finals where they will face Villarreal.

Coming off the back of both draws, including a surprising one against Benfica, Liverpool will be itching for a win this time out. However, they will have to be at their very best, with City standing in the way of a second domestic trophy this season for Klopp's men.

Pep Guardiola's men also lead them by one point at the top of the Premier League table.

