"You are almost not as sad" - Gary Neville makes Mohamed Salah claim while heaping praise on Liverpool star

Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger joined the Reds from Porto for €45million (plus €15million add-ons) in January 2022. He has made an instant impact at the club, registering six goals and four assists in 24 games for Jurgen Klopp's team.

However, Diaz's talents extend beyond just scoring and assisting. His ability on the ball has made him one of the most difficult wingers to tackle in the final third. The 25-year-old's phenomenal work rate also puts opposition players in trouble.

Praising the impact he has made at Anfield, Neville said on Monday Night Football:

"To hit the ground running like he did in January. Salah and Mane go to the AFCON in January and you are telling me that Liverpool are going to three finals and going to the last day of the Premier League? No chance. City [would] have won the league by 10 points. They haven't got that back up."

Praising Diaz to the point where he felt the Colombian might one day replace Mohamed Salah, Neville said:

"He is absolutely sensational. To the point whereby if Mo Salah does leave in 12 months or whenever that may be, you are almost not as sad because you have a ready-made replacement. An unbelievable talent. What a player."

Diaz was a handful in the recently concluded FA Cup final, which Liverpool won by beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties.

Liverpool still in contention to complete historic quadruple

Liverpool have bagged their second domestic cup of the season (the FA Cup). Their first piece of silverware was the Carabao Cup in February, which they also won by beating Chelsea in the final.

They are still in contention to win two more trophies come the end of the season.

The first is the Premier League, where they are currently four points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Should the Reds win their next game against Southampton, they will go in to the final matchday just one point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

They will also contest the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, where Klopp's men will take on Real Madrid in Paris. Revenge will be on the minds for the Reds, who lost the 2018 final against the same opponent in Cardiff.

