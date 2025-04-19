“You can't always win” - Carlo Ancelotti clears air on rumours of rift with Real Madrid stars after humbling UCL loss to Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to rumors of a potential rift between himself and his players following their UEFA Champions League (UCL) elimination. The Spanish giants were humbled 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal in the UCL quarterfinal.

After the 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, it was reported by El Chiringuito that emotions ran high in the Real Madrid dressing room, with some senior players questioning their lackadaisical display.

But after they were condemned to another defeat in the return leg, which led to their exit, Spanish publication Relevo reported that Los Blancos’ dressing room was starting to lose faith in Ancelotti. It claimed that some even complained to club president Florentino Perez after their defeat at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has now addressed the rumors, stating that anyone claiming there was a clash was not being truthful. The Italian tactician said in the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao (via GOAL):

"I've spoken with the players and the club. We're on the same page. We're hurt. These are things that can happen in football; you can't always win. We have the same idea. We haven't had a clash with the club because we're always in the same boat. Anyone who talks about a clash with the president isn't telling the truth."

Following their Champions League elimination, Real Madrid will now turn their attention to LaLiga and the Copa del Rey final. They will next be in action against Athletic Bilbao in the league on Sunday, April 10.

"We'll discuss it at the end of the season" – Carlo Ancelotti on his future at Real Madrid

In the same pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti also spoke about his future at the Bernabeu. After Los Blancos exited the Champions League, reports emerged that Ancelotti could leave the club after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26.

Speaking to the media, Ancelotti appeared to debunk the reports of an imminent exit, saying his future will be discussed at the end of the season.

“Anything can happen. We have to make an assessment for the future at the end of the campaign, or whenever it comes to a close. We're still competing for big trophies. We're in the fight for LaLiga, we're in the Copa final next week, then we've got our first Club World Cup… Discussing this now isn't appropriate. Of course, we'll discuss it at the end of the season. I don't want to talk about my future now," Ancelotti said (via the club's official website).

Ancelotti has spent roughly six years at Real Madrid across his two stints at the club.

