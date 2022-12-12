“You are, for me, the greatest of all time” - Virat Kohli pens emotional message to Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup heartbreak 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has put out an emotional message for Cristiano Ronaldo on social media following Portugal's exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao were beaten 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday (December 10), which ended Ronaldo's World Cup dream. It might as well have been the 37-year-old's last game in the competition, with FIFA later giving him a tribute with a video captioned, 'Thank You Ronaldo'.

Pictures of Ronaldo leaving the pitch in tears went viral on social media as fans around the world expressed their love and support for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Kohli has now joined the fray.

The Indian cricketing legend, who is currently in Bangladesh with Team India, has penned an emotional tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the 'greatest of all time.' Kohli wrote on Instagram:

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god."

Kohli continued:

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are, for me, the greatest of all time. 🐐👑 @cristiano"

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest scorer in international football history with 118 goals and the joint-most appearance-maker with 196 caps for Portugal. He famously won Euro 2016 and then the UEFA Nations League three years later.

On Sunday, the former Real Madrid star reacted for the first time since Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination by putting out an emotional message on Instagram where he reiterated that his dedication to his team 'never wavered'.

There were reports of Ronaldo threatening to leave the national team if manager Fernando Santos didn't put him in the starting lineup. However, he has quelled all such rumours, saying he'd never turn his back on his country or his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future in question following FIFA World Cup heartbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo had said that he would retire if Portugal win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, with the Selecao's last-eight exit, there are speculations about his future in the national team.

At 37, he could retire now, having accomplished a lot with the team, but Ronaldo's desire to play could see him remain in the side till at least Euro 2024, which is only 18 months away.

His form, though, hasn't been the best lately, scoring only three goals in 12 appearances this year, his lowest average since 2010.

