"You could argue" - Fulham vs Arsenal predicted to be another close encounter by Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to beat Fulham by a 2-1 scoreline when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Sunday (12 March).

The Gunners' last league clash ended in a stupendous comeback win against AFC Bournemouth on 4 March. They trailed 2-0 but went on to score three second-half goals without a reply, including the winner from Reiss Nelson in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The win ensured they kept a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 12 games left in the season. Their next encounter is against surprise package Fulham, who are doing extremely well to be seventh in the table at this point in the campaign.

The Gunners are on a nine-game winning run against the Cottagers across competitions. Lawrenson has backed the north London outfit to avoid losing against them for the 10th time in a row.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - In Premier League history there has been just two instances of a team scoring a 90th minute winning goal having gone behind in the first minute; both instances have seen Arsenal victorious - against Fulham in August 2007 and Bournemouth today. Blockbuster. 2 - In Premier League history there has been just two instances of a team scoring a 90th minute winning goal having gone behind in the first minute; both instances have seen Arsenal victorious - against Fulham in August 2007 and Bournemouth today. Blockbuster. https://t.co/oLzM0uTfQD

In his predictions column for PaddyPower, the five-time English First Division winner wrote:

"You could argue that Arsenal beating Bournemouth 3-2 was the best result of the season. To be 2-0 down and ending up winning at the end with a goal like that. Fulham are very, very competitive as we know but I just think Arsenal will have too much for them. Fulham 1-2 Arsenal."

His prediction mirrors that of former Chelsea centre-forward Chris Sutton, who has also backed the Gunners to secure a 2-1 win away from home. After failing to win any of their first three games in February, the north London giants are now on a four-game winning streak in the league.

However, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP in their first-leg UEFA Europa League last-16 clash on 9 March.

Jamie Carragher gives Arsenal credit for maintaining lead over Manchester City despite Gabriel Jesus injury

Gabriel Jesus has been missing in action for Arsenal since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Brazil international suffered a serious knee injury in Qatar for which he underwent surgery in December.

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball Got to credit Arteta & Edu for the January transfer window…



It might not have gone to plan A, but Jorginho & Trossard have already contributed to HUGE goals



And allowed Arteta to manage the game time of the likes of Nketiah & Partey with small injuries



🧠 Smart Business Got to credit Arteta & Edu for the January transfer window…It might not have gone to plan A, but Jorginho & Trossard have already contributed to HUGE goalsAnd allowed Arteta to manage the game time of the likes of Nketiah & Partey with small injuries🧠 Smart Business twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 👏 Got to credit Arteta & Edu for the January transfer window… It might not have gone to plan A, but Jorginho & Trossard have already contributed to HUGE goalsAnd allowed Arteta to manage the game time of the likes of Nketiah & Partey with small injuries🧠 Smart Business twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FX1hMUXgJ5

The Gunners led the Cityzens by five points after 14 league games before the season paused for the summer World Cup. 12 games later, their lead is intact.

Jesus was signed from Manchester City last summer and has since registered five goals and six assists in 14 league games. Jamie Carragher has credited the Gunners for not losing their way in the title race despite the Brazilian's absence.

The Liverpool legend said on Monday Night Football (h/t Football.London):

"A big thing we should give Arsenal credit for, I think when Jesus got injured they were five points clear of Man City. How long's he been injured? Three months? They're still five points clear."

Poll : 0 votes