"You can't believe Chelsea spent £275m in the summer" - Jamie Carragher has a go at the Blues after they lose against Newcastle United 

Jamie Carragher made an assessment of Chelsea after their Premier League loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, 12 November.

The Blues spent a hefty amount of £275 million during the summer transfer window. They recruited Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a fee of £70 million, making him the most expensive defender in the history of the club.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Raheem Sterling were also brought in for hefty fees. Pierre-Emerick Aaubameyang arrived at the transfer deadline day as well.

However, Graham Potter's side have now suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats. An away loss to Brighton & Hove Albion and a home defeat to Arsenal are now followed by another disaster against the Magpies.

Carragher noted that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has managed to get more out of his players than Chelsea. The former Liverpool defender wrote on his Twitter account:

"Eddie Howe is getting more from his players than any other manager in the PL. While you can’t believe Chelsea spent 275M in the summer, on a team that was very good in the last couple of years."

In Potter's defense, he didn't make any of the summer signings as Thomas Tuchel was still at the helm in the club.

Fofana has been out with injury issues while Koulibaly, Aubameyang, Cucurella, and Sterling are yet to find their best forms for the London-based team.

The Blues currently sit in the eighth spot of the Premier League table with 21 points on the board from 14 games.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about lack of attacking threat during clash with Newcastle United

Graham Potter

Chelsea failed to put together any substantial attacking threat during their loss to Newcastle United on 12 November. The Blues had five shots, compared to their opponents' 10. Only two of these were on target, though Newcastle also managed just three on this count.

While speaking to the media after the game, Potter said (via football.london):

"I thought we had some opportunities. Too many unforced errors, I thought we got into some spaces quite well but then a sloppy pass that isn't normally like us. I have to defend the players in terms of fatigue, in terms of what we've had to deal with but Newcastle don't make it easy for you. You can see they're one of the best teams defensively in the Premier League, so again, credit to them for that. It was a tough game for us."

