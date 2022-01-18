“You can ask him that” – Robert Lewandowski reacts to Lionel Messi not voting for him at the Best FIFA awards

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski has expressed his thoughts on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi snubbing him at the Best FIFA awards.

Lewandowski was crowned the winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player award of 2021 on Monday (17 January). The Poland international beat Messi and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah to the accolade.

Following the ceremony, Messi's top three choices for the award made headlines. The 34-year-old forward named PSG team-mate Neymar as his top option to bag the accolade followed by Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Astonishingly, Messi left 2021 Ballon d'Or runner-up Lewandowski, as well as Salah, out of his top three choices. The Argentine forward's decision to snub the Pole, especially after praising him at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in November, left many in the game surprised.

Expressing his thoughts on the same, Lewandowski, who emerged victorious at the Best FIFA awards, explained that he did not have much to say. The Bayern Munich star also revealed he voted the PSG man second for the award. He told a press conference:

"You can ask him that. I think he voted me second at the Ballon d'Or, this time it was different. I can't say more. I voted him second [for The Best FIFA Men's Player award]."

Lewandowski, on the other hand, named Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho as his top choice to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award. The 33-year-old placed Messi second and Cristiano Ronaldo third.

The former Borussia Dortmund goalscorer has now emerged victorious at the Best FIFA awards for the second year in a row. He will be delighted to have bagged the award after facing disappointment at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in November.

Lionel Messi finished second in the Best FIFA awards with 44 points

Robert Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2021 with 48 points on Monday. PSG superstar Lionel Messi finished just four points behind the Poland international.

Third-placed Mohamed Salah had 39 votes to his name at the Best FIFA awards. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema finished fourth with 30 points, while N'Golo Kante and Jorginho earned 24 each.

Monday's triumph saw Lewandowski equal Ronaldo's record tally of two wins in The Best FIFA Men's Player award. Having bagged the accolade, he is also unlikely to be concerned about being snubbed by Messi.

