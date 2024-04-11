"You can buy players, but not history" - Barcelona fan's controversial poster on PSG goes viral on social media

Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night (April 10). Barca made it to the last-eight stage of the continental competition for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

The clash took place at PSG's home ground, Parc des Princes. Before the match, a Catalan fan was seen outside the stadium, holding a poster that read, "You can buy players, but not history."

The controversial poster has since gone viral on social media.

Barcelona's Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute, which was the only goal of the first half. PSG winger Ousmane Dembele, who played for Barca between 2017 and 2023, scored the equalizer in the 48th minute, with Vitinha scoring just two minutes later to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Raphinha then completed his brace in the 62nd minute to make it 2-2 before Andreas Christensen scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.

There were six bookings in the match, with Xavi's team receiving four of them - Sergi Roberto, Pau Cubarsí, Christensen, and Fermín Lopez. PSG's Vitinha and Lucas Beraldo also received yellow cards.

The second leg will be played at Catalonia's Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, April 16.

Barcelona have won the UEFA Champions League five times

Barcelona have won the UEFA Champions League five times (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, and 2014–15). However, Barca have not had much luck in the continental competition in recent years. They were eliminated from the group stage for the last two seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are yet to win the Champions League.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga with 67 points from 30 matches, trailing table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid by eight points.

The reigning La Liga champions will next face Cadiz in a league fixture on Sunday, April 14.

