“You can see Bielsa’s hand” - Lionel Messi responds after Uruguay end Argentina’s unbeaten streak 

Lionel Messi hailed Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa after La Celeste's convincing 2-0 win against Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo opened the scoring in the 41st minute, with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez doubling Uruguay's lead in the 86th minute. This was La Albiceleste's first loss in World Cup qualifying, but they retained the lead in the CONMEBOL standings with 12 points.

Following the game, Lionel Messi singled out Marcelo Bielsa for praise for the improvement he has overseen in the Uruguay side.

The diminutive Argentine was quoted as saying by All About Argentina:

“You can see Bielsa's hand in the team. They have a good team that plays well. We had to lose someday, this happens. We have to get up and play a good game in Brazil. With Brazil it is a separate game, with a lot of history. We have to get up, always respecting what they are.”

Uruguay ended Argentina's phenomenal streak during which they did not concede since their World Cup final win. La Albiceleste also did not lose a single game against Urguay in over 10 years.

Prior to the loss, Argentina won their last eight games without conceding a single goal and only lost one of their last 51 games. The world champions were also unbeaten at home for seven years.

Nicolas Tagliafico opens up on chances of Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup

Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has opened up on the chances of Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 36-year-old finally managed to get his hands of the coveted World Cup trophy but it is unclear whether he will represent his country in the next edition.

Messi himself admitted that he does not see himself playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to his age. However, compatriot and teammate, Tagliafico, has claimed that Messi could change his mind if La Albiceleste win the 2024 Copa America.

Tagliafico told Argentine newspaper La Nacion (via Telemundo):

"Do you know what the key is for Leo to continue? Win the Copa América next year. If we win it, I think he will be able to stretch things a little further. If we didn't win the World Cup in Qatar he would leave the national team, but he achieved it and wants to enjoy it. If we go to the United States and win the Copa América, he will want to continue... We must try to extend this streak, this way of playing and this period of enjoyment that we are experiencing for as long as possible in the national team. If we win the Copa América, I am convinced that it will be a hook to achieve Leo's continuity."

It remains to be seen whether Messi, 36, can manage to stay fit enough to play in the 2026 World Cup at the age of almost 40.