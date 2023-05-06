“You can’t compare him to anyone” – Ruud Gullit makes huge 2023 Ballon d’Or claim involving Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi 

Ruud Gullit recently opined that Erling Haaland can pip Lionel Messi to the 2023 Ballon d'Or if he guides Manchester City to UEFA Champions League glory this season.

City have once again had an extraordinary campaign. Guardiola's side are in pole position to win the Premier League as they sit atop the table, with a one-point lead over Arsenal with a game in hand. They are also in the FA Cup final. where they will face Manchester United. The Cityzens are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well and will play Real Madrid over two legs.

Haaland has been at the forefront of the team's success. The Norwegian has scored 51 goals and has provided eight assists in 45 games across competitions this term. Dutch legend Gullit believes Haaland can win the Ballon d'Or by guiding his team to European glory.

Speaking to the media while attending the Laureus sports award in Paris, Gullit said (via Mirror):

“It’s very interesting - if Haaland wins the Champions League this year with Manchester City - then he could win the Ballon d’Or. He will be a very strong contender for it, for sure."

Further speaking about Haaland's exceptional qualities, Gulit said:

“As a footballer, he’s out of the ordinary. You can’t compare him to anyone. There’s always one freak of nature that comes out. We had that with Lionel Messi. He was out of the ordinary, too. But Haaland…how he scores is fantastic. He’s exceptional in front of goal, one of a kind.”

Can Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or in 2023?

Lionel Messi is the record holder for winning the most Ballon d'Or in history. The Argentina captain has won the prize seven times in his career, winning his last one in 2022. Messi is once again a strong contender to win it in 2023.

He led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory last year by scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He was also the winner of the Golden Ball award. Lionel Messi has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 37 games for Paris Saint-Germain across competitions this season.

However, Messi has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

