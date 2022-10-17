“You can’t have everything you want at 23” – Ex-PSG star offers advice to Kylian Mbappe amid talk of transfer away from club

Amid speculation that Kylian Mbappe has requested to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, former Parisian midfielder Rai has offered the winger some words of advice.

Rumors persist over the Frenchman's future at PSG despite the two parties reaching an agreement to extend Mbappe's contract in the summer. The forward snubbed a move to Real Madrid by signing a new three-year deal with PSG ahead of the new season.

As per Marca, the Parisians reportedly made a lot of promises to Mbappe to convince him to stay put in Paris but failed to fulfill some of them, resulting in the player's desire to leave.

Commenting on the Frenchman's situation at the Parc des Princes, former Brazil midfielder Rai noted that footballers have become more powerful these days since his playing days. He told RMC Sport, in quotes carried by Le10Sport:

“The players today have more power than in my time. I played with Romario and players who weren't easy to deal with either. He was so talented, he has so much desire and he's so hungry…"

"A career goes by quickly but sometimes, you have to take your time too. He will have time to experience many things in his career. If he does not feel good in relation to the atmosphere and all the details are not perfect, it happens."

The Brazilian went on to warn Mbappe that things won't always go his way, advising him to take his time to build instead. He continued:

"You can't have everything you want at 23. You have to build. He is already world champion. He has done many things, he will do many more things. Me, I would have liked that, from time to time, he could take his time."

The Brazilian added:

"Sometimes there are other solutions, they are not the ones we had imagined. And it can work too. You have to trust the people who are next door."

Kylian Mbappe denies rumors of potential PSG departure

The attacker has spoken out amid the rumors that circulated last week linking him a with PSG exit.

Mbappe addressed the rumors making the rounds over his future at the Parc des Princes following the Parisians' 1-0 victory over Olympique Marseille in the French top flight last weekend. He told reporters, as quoted by Marca:

"I am very happy at PSG. I never asked to leave in January, the information that came out on the day of the game I didn't understand. I was as surprised as everyone else. There are people who may think I'm involved in this, but I'm not."

