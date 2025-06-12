“You can’t not see it” - Andy Robertson makes feelings clear about Florian Wirtz joining Liverpool amid transfer rumors

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is relishing the prospect of sharing the pitch with Florian Wirtz at Anfield. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Reds have verbally agreed a £126m deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old.

Speaking recently to Sky Sports, Robertson was full of praise for the German midfielder.

“He was excellent against us (Germany 5-1 Scotland at Euro 2024), I do remember that. Obviously that game was extremely tough for us, but he was excellent, he was the one causing us problems in the half-space, running in behind. He can mix it up," said Robertson.

He continued:

“I haven’t seen too much of him, but I’ve played against him and I think that was enough for me to see that he was going to be a top player! And then obviously we played Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this year as well. I think we dominated that game a bit more and it was probably a bit more difficult, but certainly in the German team against us, he was excellent."

While Liverpool are yet to confirm the move, the Scottish left-back added that Wirtz will be an exciting addition to Arne Slot's squad.

“So, like you said, it looks as if, well, we certainly are linked with him – you can’t not see it – but you know, if we get him through then [he is] an exciting talent through the door," said Robertson.

He concluded:

“We’ve already got a lot of exciting talent in there and he’s a right good player and he’ll only help us. And if he does get through the door, then we’ll be excited to play with him.”

Interestingly, Andy Robertson's future with Liverpool remain uncertain, as his contract is due to expire next summer.

Are Liverpool eyeing Bradley Barcola?

Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are ready to battle Bayern Munich for the services of Bradley Barcola this summer, according to The Sun. The Reds are looking to add more firepower to their attack this summer, and have their eyes on Alexander Isak.

However, if Newcastle United stick to their £150m valuation of the Swede, the Merseyside club will turn to Barcola as a plan B. The Frenchman is no longer indispensable for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and could be allowed to leave for £100m this summer. Liverpool are unperturbed by the price tag, and could raise funds by offloading Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

