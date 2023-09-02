“You can’t tell me there is no politics”, “Stop this” – Chelsea fans slam ‘gimmick’ involving star player in line-up to face Nottingham Forest

Chelsea fans are currently fuming on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Mauricio Pochettino deployed Ben Chilwell as a left-winger again in the starting XI. The Blues are set to face Nottingham Forest later today (September 2) in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had a mixed start to their 2023-24 season despite splurging £434.5 million on new signings this summer. They drew 1-1 at home against Liverpool to commence their campaign before being downed 3-1 against West Ham United the following week.

Even though the Blues bounced back with a 3-0 win against Luton Town last week, Nottingham Forest will be looking to expose the home side's vulnerabilities on Saturday. Steve Cooper and company are currently 14th in the table with three points, whereas Chelsea are 10th with four.

Pochettino has opted for a very defensive starting XI again, with five defenders making his starting XI. Robert Sanchez starts in goal. Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Ben Chilwell make up the defence.

Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo start in midfield, while Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson complete the starting XI.

However, fans are furious with Pochettino starting Ben Chilwell as an attacking left-back, effectively making him play as a winger. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Chilwell has registered one assist in his three appearances so far this season as a part of the Blues' new system. However, many fans would rather see him stick to his traditional role as a left-back, with other players being able to play as a left-winger instead.

Chelsea currently have the statistical advantage over Nottingham Forest. The latter haven't defeated the Blues in nine games with their last win coming in January 1995.

Graeme Souness labels Chelsea 'strange' for spending £45M on Cole Palmer

Former Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness recently labeled Chelsea as strange for spending a massive fee of £45 million to sign Manchester City right-winger Cole Palmer.

The 21-year-old plied his trade for the Cityzens for three seasons, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 41 appearances. He also also influential in City winning the UEFA Super Cup during pre-season.

The Blues signed Palmer following a long-term injury to Christoper Nkunku tp bolster their squad depth. Souness told the Daily Mail (via METRO):

"Chelsea’s decision to spend £45million on Cole Palmer, a 21-year-old with three Premier League starts, strikes me as strange and extremely bold. It might all come together for Chelsea, who are spending a fortune on players of enormous potential who one day, with a big question mark attached, might be top men for them."

"Their supporters, like all others, want instant success. After a miserable season, they will have limited patience and won’t be slow in venting their frustration. I can see where they’re coming from," he added.

Palmer has made the bench to face Nottingham Forest later today. He will be looking to make an impact on his debut if given an opportunity to come on as a substitute.