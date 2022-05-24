"You confirmed what I already knew" - Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message to departing PSG star

PSG star Lionel Messi has penned a heartfelt farewell note for his departing teammate Angel Di Maria.

The 34-year-old bid a tearful adieu to the club and its fans on Saturday following their 5-0 victory over Metz on the last matchday of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

He marked his final appearance for PSG by getting on target, his 93rd goal for the club in all competitions, followed by a guard of honor by his teammates after full-time.

GOAL @goal Angel Di Maria stands in front of a Paris crowd one last time.



He leaves a hero. Angel Di Maria stands in front of a Paris crowd one last time.He leaves a hero. https://t.co/kjd7xllMwb

The Argentine's contract with the Parisians is up in June and he will leave as a free agent after the club refused to extend his contract despite the player's interest in staying put.

His longtime international teammate, Messi, with whom he finally got to share a dressing room at club level too, wrote an emotional farewell message for him on Instagram.

He said (via Asianet News):

"It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris.

"We've known each other for a long time, but it's not the same being day to day to see each other from time to time. You confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family."

Di Maria joined PSG on a £44 million transfer from Manchester United in 2015 and has since etched his name in the club's folklore.

He's contributed 212 goals from 295 appearances and lifted 18 titles, including five in Ligue 1. Reflecting on his impact at the club, Messi further added:

"As a player and about what you did in this club, there is nothing to say: all impressive. I wish you the best in this new step. We will miss you @angeldimariajm!!!"

Juventus are currently leading the race to sign Di Maria, with reports suggesting he's in advanced talks with the Serie A giants to join on a free transfer.

A summer of farewells at PSG

Di Maria's exit could open the floodgates for a mass exodus at PSG, with quite a few of their stars also touted to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Keylor Navas, Laywin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes have all been linked with an exit.

Most importantly, head coach Mauricio Pochettino could also leave, with reports of the Argentine's possible departure making headlines since Kylian Mbappe renewed his contract.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was touted as the favorite to replace him but he's apparently rejected the idea.

