“You have the courage to ask that” – Carlo Ancelotti hilariously responds after being asked whether Real Madrid would launch move for Kylian Mbappe in January

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an interesting response when asked about the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward has been in the news once again due to his latest desire to leave the French club (via Fabrizio Romano). Los Blancos were strongly linked with a move for the superstar forward earlier this summer, but failed to land the Frenchman. Mbappe even went on to sign a three-year contract with PSG.

With the attacker's future in question once again, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti was asked about the possibility of his team signing Mbappe. The Italian boss made light of the situation by cheekily replying to Canal+ (reported via RMC Sport):

"You have the courage to ask that. I do not answer. I am not obliged to answer."

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. Paris Saint-Germain feel he's really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with the club, ut should Real Madrid try to sign him?

As per Marca, PSG forward Mbappe is unhappy with his restricted role at the club.

He prefers to play off a forward, which allows him to drift in and out of position, as he has often done for France alongside Olivier Giroud. However, with Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi as his attacking partners in Paris, Mbappe has been assigned the task of playing the target man, which he reportedly does not enjoy.

Marca's report claims that Mbappe is unhappy with the development and wishes to leave Paris in January itself. PSG are rumored to be unwilling to sell him to Real Madrid, who they fended off earlier in the summer.

Mbappe also signed a new contract at the club just before his previous deal expired at the end of last season. The extension saw him become the highest-paid player at the club.

In the months leading up to the extension, Mbappe was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman made a last-minute u-turn and decided to stay put at the Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos, it seems, could have another opportunity to sign the French forward now. However, Madrid might be better served looking at other players who fit into their philosophy given the drama they had to go through just to sign him when he was a free agent.

