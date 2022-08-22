“You’d have to say he’d improve the team at the moment” – Ex-Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris delivers verdict on Blues target

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris believes Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be a good signing for the Blues amidst speculation of a transfer.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in dire need of a new centre-forward following the departures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Werner has rejoined RB Leipzig for £18 million whilst club-record signing Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

The German managed 11 goals in 37 appearances last season, while the Belgian bagged 15 goals in 44.

Tuchel's side's lack of a goalscorer was more apparent than ever in their shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on the weekend.

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Aubameyang with reports claiming that the Premier League club have tried to entice Barca with a player-plus-cash deal.

Former Blues assistant Morris believes a move for the former Arsenal hitman would improve the Stamford Bridge side.

He told Stadium Astro (via Mirror):

"You’d have to say he’d improve the team at the moment because he’s a renowned goalscorer. I think he would function more as a No.9, I don’t think you’d find him out wide or playing on the left like he did quite a few times for Arsenal."

Morris continued by alluding to the Blues' need for a better option down the middle in attack:

"I think if Chelsea were to sign him they’d want him to operate down the middle. I’m not sure if there are others out there or whether that’s the one they’re doing for, but they definitely need something."

Chelsea need a new striker and Aubameyang fits the bill

The Blues' attackers are misfiring

New signing Raheem Sterling played the role of false 9 against Leeds in the 3-0 defeat and had little to no joy in the role.

Kai Havertz has also been used in the position and has reaped little reward in doing so.

Aubameyang moved to Barca from Arsenal this past January on a free transfer and has impressed at the Nou Camp.

The Gabonese striker has managed 13 goals in 24 appearances but the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has cast doubt over his future at Barca.

He has three years left on his contract with the Blaugrana but a return to the Premier League seems to be on the cards.

The veteran striker became a huge hit during his time at Arsenal. scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners.

However, a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta would leave to an unceremonious departure to Barca.

