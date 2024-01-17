"You'd do well to keep your job" - Paul Merson gives grim verdict on Erik ten Hag's future as Manchester United manager

Paul Merson thinks Erik ten Hag could soon be shown the Manchester United exit door amid his side's poor run of results this season.

The Red Devils have lost 14 games across competitions which has led to them crashing out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on December 23 marked their worst start to a season since 1930 in terms of defeats.

Ten Hag's side have lost nine of 21 league games which leaves them sitting seventh in the table. They are eight points off the top four and the Dutchman is coming under increasing pressure.

Merson reckons any manager at any level in English football would be feeling the heat with the amount of defeats Manchester United have suffered this season. He told Sky Sports:

"Ten Hag has lost nearly half of his football matches this season. I don't care if you are managing the bottom side in League Two, with form like that you'd do well to keep your job."

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United boss in July 2022 and oversaw an impressive 2022-23 campaign. His men ended the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils also finished third in the league, qualifying for the Champions League after missing out the previous season. It boded well heading into the ongoing campaign.

However, Ten Hag's side have nosedived, showing regression and lacking a playing identity. The Dutch coach has just over a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. But, his future is uncertain following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' arrival as they will oversee the club's footballing operations.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay hails Ten Hag as an 'amazing manager'

Scott McTominay is enjoying playing under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's future at Manchester United may be uncertain but Scott McTominay has launched a defense of the former Ajax head coach. The Scottish midfielder has enjoyed a prominent run in the Red Devils' first team this season.

McTominay has started 17 of 24 games across competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. His improved game time this season comes after a summer in which he was linked with a move to West Ham United.

The 27-year-old moved to praise Ten Hag for setting high standards while giving an insight into the type of coach he is. He told the High Performance Podcast (via The Daily Mail):

"He's an amazing manager with great tactical dimensions to his game. Some of the things he says and how he conducts his meetings are brilliant and I just want to be part of it."

Ten Hag is well known for his strict disciplinarian coaching methods and he is demanding. But, that has sometimes come at a cost, none more so than Jadon Sancho's unceremonious loan move to Borussia Dortmund last week.

Sancho was dropped by Ten Hag earlier this season after underperforming in training. The English winger hit back at the Dutchman's claims by insisting he was being made a scapegoat.

Ten Hag also fell out with Cristiano Ronaldo during his debut season at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner parted ways after feeling 'disrespected' by the Red Devils boss.