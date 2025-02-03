“You could have a debate just about midfielders” - Gary Lineker picks greatest Premier League player from Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerrard and others

Former England striker Gary Lineker has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest Premier League player of all time. He chose the Portuguese talisman over the likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane, and Patrick Vieira.

The Premier League has witnessed multiple great players creating and breaking records over time. Cristiano Ronaldo featured in the league twice over the course of two stints at Manchester United - first between 2003 and 2009 and then from 2021 to 2022.

The Portuguese icon has made 236 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils recording 103 goals and 39 assists. He has won the league three consecutive times in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

In an interview with The Times, former England international Gary Lineker was asked to name the greatest Premier League player of all time. He said (via GOAL):

Trending

"Well, that was probably [Cristiano] Ronaldo because of what he went on to do. But, gosh, so many great players. You could have a debate just about midfielders and you’d go Gerrard and Scholes and Lampard and Keane and Vieira and so on and so forth."

A Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard made 504 Premier League appearances for the Reds, recording 121 goals and 97 assists. Paul Scholes spent all of his career with the Red Devils, making 499 league appearances. Roy Keane, another United legend, also played for Nottingham Forest with 366 league appearances in total.

Meanwhile, midfielder Frank Lampard is considered a Chelsea legend but also played for West Ham and Manchester City, making a total of 611 league appearances. Patrick Vieira has played for Arsenal and Manchester City, making a total of 307 league appearances.

Paul Scholes has won the Premier League the highest number of times among the aforementioned roster of legends, with 11 titles for Manchester United. Roy Keane comes second with seven wins for the Red Devils. Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira have won three league titles with Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively. Gerrard is the only player in the list to have never won the league.

When Cristiano Ronaldo recalled how he was close to joining Manchester United's rivals Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo recalled how he was once close to joining Manchester United's Premier League rivals Manchester City. He said (via ESPN):

"Well, honestly, it was close... It's something they spoke [about] a lot and [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago, I guess, that they tried hard to have me."

"But as you know, as my history [was] in Manchester United, your heart, your feeling... make the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson."

Cristiano Ronaldo recalled how legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson played a role in his decision:

"I think it was the key. It was the difference in that moment but I cannot be loyal if I will, I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. I spoke with him [Ferguson]... He said to me that, 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City.' And I say, 'OK, boss.' So I took the decisions and... it was a good decision."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus in 2021 to make a sensational return to Manchester United. However, he exited Old Trafford in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr after a reported fallout with then-manager Erik ten Hag.

Across his two stints for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo played 346 games across competitions, racking up 145 goals and 64 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback