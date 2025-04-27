“You deserve better”, “Not the ‘problem’” - Fans impressed by performance of 26-year-old Real Madrid star despite Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid fans online have hailed Kylian Mbappe despite Los Blancos' 3-2 loss against rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26). The French superstar was named on the bench but was introduced at half-time and had a brilliant impact.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 70th minute to cancel out Pedri's 28th minute opener before Aurelien Tchouameni gave them a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute. Ferran Torres, however, scored in the 84th minute and took the game to extra time.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde scored in the 116th minute to secure the Catalan giants their 32nd Copa del Rey trophy. While Real Madrid fans were frustrated with the result and performances from the players, they hailed Mbappe.

Los Blancos fans heaped praise on the French superstar on X and insisted he is not the 'problem' and that he 'deserves bettter.' Here, we look at some of the fan reactions after the game.

"I’m so sorry kylian you deserve way better 💔❤️❤️" one fan wrote.

Another fan urged everyone to recognize what Mbappe offers to the side and insisted that he is not the problem. They wrote:

"People need to realize Mbappé’s importance for this team, not the ‘problem’ y’all keep whining about. The sooner you get that, the better."

"Kylian Mbappé gets injured, comes back on the field and saves Real Madrid yet people keep hating on him for absolutely no reason," another fan posted on X.

Another fan sarcastically wrote:

"Yall told me we play better without Mbappe when we probably would’ve won if he started."

Another fan backed Mbappe to get even better next season as he wrote on X:

"Mbappe appears to have his burst back. A summer off will do him wonders. We will be back."

"No one was balling more than mbappe in Madrid," another fan posted.

"a season full of underwhelming perfomances really almost made me forget what type of player mbappé is. he is simply THAT guy," another user wrote.

Another user wrote:

"Hope everyone can see now that Mbappe is our best player this season!!!!"

Kylian Mbappe is regarded as one of the best players in the world and has been excellent over the years for club and country. He joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer after his deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. Mbappe has scored 33 goals and provided four assists in 50 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if it was Luka Modric or Brahim Diaz was at fault for Barcelona’s winning goal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on whose fault it was for Barcelona's winning goal against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Jules Kounde scored in the 116th minute after intercepting a ball due to a miscommunication between Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz.

Modric was seemingly trying to pick Brahim Diaz out with a pass but the ball did not reach the latter. Kounde tried a long range shot after receiving the ball which found its way past Thibaut Courtois.

Following the game, Ancelotti claimed that Diaz though Modric would have put the ball behind him. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra's X handle:

"Modrić's mistake or Brahim's? Brahim thought Luka would have put the ball behind him."

Barcelona have already won the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey in Hansi Flick's debut season at Camp Nou. They are leading the LaLiga title race with a four-point cushion and have also made it to the Champions League semifinals.

