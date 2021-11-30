×
Create
Notifications

"You deserved it last year" - Lionel Messi says it was an honor to compete with Lewandowski after winning record 7th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi edged out Robert Lewandowski to get his hands on the 2021 Ballon d&#039;Or
Lionel Messi edged out Robert Lewandowski to get his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 30, 2021 02:45 AM IST
News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi picked up his record seventh Ballon d'Or in a stunning ceremony in France moments earlier. After getting his hands on the prized accolade, the Argentine great was quick to acknowledge Robert Lewandowski, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings after missing out on the prize last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been an honor to compete with Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d'Or, he deserved to win the award last year."

Messi was presented with the Ballon d'Or trophy by former Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suarez, as he got his hands on the trophy for the first time in PSG colors. The diminutive Argentine is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time and enhanced his reputation further with another historic scalp.

Lewandowski might have missed out on the Ballon d'Or, but he became the inaugural winner of France Football's Striker of the Year award. Gianluigi Donnarumma bagged the Yashin Trophy, while Barcelona youngster Pedri got his hands on the Kopa Trophy.

LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS SEVENTH BALLON D’OR 🐐🏆🇦🇷#BallonDor2021 #BallondOr https://t.co/Cerxn7cxwY

As for the Women's Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Femeni star Alexia Putellas was adjudged the winner after a stunning season for the Catalan giants.

Messi thanks fans across the world for their unwavering support after winning 7th Ballon d'Or

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

After getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time, Lionel Messi was quick to thank his family, teammates and everyone close to him, while he also thanked his fans across the world for their support. He hasn't been in the best of form since moving to PSG, but his role in Argentina's Copa America triumph is believed to have turned the tide in his favor ahead of Lewandowski.

This thread needs an update… twitter.com/francefootball…#ballondor

Messi is the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or seven times and has now won the award at least twice more than any player in history.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Also Read: "It hurt me" - Lionel Messi's confession after Cristiano Ronaldo won 5th Ballon d'Or resurfaces ahead of 2021 gala

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी