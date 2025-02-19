“You don’t believe me” - Pep Guardiola admits he lied about Manchester City claim before Real Madrid UEFA Champions League clash

Speaking ahead of their crucial encounter against Real Madrid, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he lied about the Cityzens' chances in the Champions League. The English giants will face Los Blancos in the second leg of their playoff tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 19.

The Spanish giants visited the Etihad Stadium for the first leg and clinched a 3-2 win over Guardiola's men. After the game, the Spanish tactician claimed that the Cityzens were all but out of the Champions League, with just a 1% chance of beating Madrid. He said (via ESPN):

"The margin to win in Bernabéu in that position [3-2 down], everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don't know, we arrive at 1%, or I don't know what..."

However, he has now said these claims were unfounded, admitting that he had lied. He said (via Mirror):

"Every time I say what I think, you don't believe me but this time you got it right - I lied. It's true I said it because after the match in England, we were out. Always it's very tough coming to the Bernabeu, with the history but we've had good moments here. Let's see if we can at least scare them and we'll see what happens."

In the first leg, Erling Haaland scored a brace for City (19', 80'), but goals from Kylian Mbappe (60') and Brahim Diaz (86') ensured Real Madrid stayed in the game. Jude Bellingham then scored an injury-time winner for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti speaks ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts ahead of their clash against Manchester City. Los Blancos have struggled to meet expectations in LaLiga, having dropped points in consecutive 1-1 draws against Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.

Despite these results, Ancelotti has urged his side to continue focus on doing the basics right, as he told the press (via Sports Illustrated):

"The last three games have been demanding and we've only got one good result, which was against City, but the team is playing well. That gives us confidence and a positive spirit.

"We have to keep playing well, with quality, and, above all, what has stood out in the last few games has been the sacrifice and collective commitment that we have been able to show."

Real Madrid need a win or a draw to get past Manchester City and clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

