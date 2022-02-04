"You could even argue Griezmann has done better" - Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi has taken a long time to 'settle in' at PSG 

French journalist Julien Laurens has claimed that Antoine Griezmann has arguably done better than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi this season. The Argentine has taken time to settle in at the club, and has so far scored just one goal in Ligue 1.

Laurens's comments come after PSG failed to overcome the OGC Nice challenge in the French Cup Round of 16 on Monday. The Parisians went down on penalties after the game finished goalless after extra time.

Messi started for PSG alongside compatriot Mauro Icardi, but couldn't affect the proceedings as the French giants crashed out of the competition.

Speaking of the former Barcelona star's performances in France so far, Laurens told ESPN FC:

"You could even argue that Griezmann has done better. Again Champions League 5 goals in 6 games, that one that wonderful one against City, his first one for PSG. In the league, it has been a bit more difficult, he should have had more, he hit the crossbar 7 times and his xA is much higher than the actual assists he's had. Not all has been bad."

He added:

"However, the game on Monday, he didn't want to be there, it was a terrible game from him and the team. Yeah he took some time to settle in, quite a long time to be fair. There's a lot of things like the way the team plays, it doesn't work with him certainly and he's not at the level he was 10 years ago but I still have a lot of hope that he will come much better between now and the end of the season."

Lionel Messi joined PSG as Griezmann moved back to Atletico Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

With Barcelona struggling to balance their books, they had to let go of their two biggest stars in Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the same transfer window. While the Argentine joined PSG on a free transfer, Griezmann returned to Atletico on a year-long loan.

Messi hasn't quite set the French first division on fire, scoring six and assisting as many for the Parisians across competitions. However, five of those goals have come in Europe, meaning the Argentine has fared poorly in the French league.

Griezmann, on the other hand, has eight goals and three assists for the Rojiblancos in all competitions. Thus it could be argued that the Frenchman has fared slightly better than his former Barcelona teammate in domestic competition. In the Champions League, however, the PSG forward has five goals as compared to Griezmann's four.

