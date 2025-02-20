"You have to experience this in life and learn from it" - Erling Haaland reacts on social media after Manchester City's exit from UCL

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has reacted on social media after the Cityzens were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Defeat against Real Madrid ensured that Pep Guardiola's men would need to wait for next season to seek another chance at winning the continental competition.

Haaland posted on X:

"We remain as one, sometimes you have to experience this in life and learn from it, you can't always win. We’ll rise again together [blue heart emoji]."

Manchester City rued their drastic defensive errors during the first leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium on February 11. Erling Haaland scored the first goal (19') and Kylian Mbappe equalized on the hour (60'). Haaland added another from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and it seemed like a 2-1 win would suffice.

City's defense, however, faltered dramatically, as Real Madrid clinched two more goals. Brahim Diaz scored in the 86th minute to equalize, before Jude Bellingham completed the rout in injury time (90+2').

The second leg saw the Cityzens falter at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 19. A Kylian Mbappe masterclass in attack put the hosts up by three goals as the French World Cup winner clinched a hat-trick (4', 33', 61'). A consolation goal was all City could find, as Nico Gonzalez scored late on (90+2').

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals why Erling Haaland did not play in the second leg

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed why Erling Haaland did not make an appearance against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Norwegian striker's omission came as something of a shock, as he was vital in scoring a brace against Madrid in the first leg.

However, Haaland picked up an injury during their 4-0 win against Newcastle United last weekend (February 15) in the Premier League. He had tweaked his knee during their mauling of the Magpies and was unable to return to fitness in time for Madrid. Guardiola explained (via 90min):

"Erling tried to train [on Tuesday] after the last action against Newcastle. With the images we have done it was fine, but he had discomfort walking, for example up the stairs. We spoke and he said he wasn't ready, he didn't feel good."

The Cityzens will turn their focus towards the Etihad Stadium this weekend (February 23), when they face Liverpool.

