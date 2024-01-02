"You cannot forget you were here" - Liverpool legend linked with Premier League move reacts after returning to Anfield

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino was thrilled to visit Anfield to watch his former club in action amid speculation that he could return to the Premier League.

Firmino, 32, was a visitor at Anfield on Monday (January 1) as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Newcastle United 4-2 in the Premier League. The Brazilian was joined at the Reds' stadium by Fabinho.

The veteran striker spoke to the club's media about his visit and touched on his past spell with the Merseysiders. He said (via the club's official website):

"I'm very happy to be back here at home, at Liverpool and the stadium as well, Anfield. I'm very grateful to God for bringing me these moments again, to watch the game. Of course I'm not playing but I watch the game and see the boys."

Firmino spent eight years with the Reds from 2015 til 2023. He bagged 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 games, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

He reflected on his memorable Anfield career:

"It's always emotional [to be here], you cannot forget you were here. We had a very good history here at the club that we achieved together and nobody can claim this history, it's already in the history [books]. We are here to support."

Firmino's visit to watch Liverpool in action comes amid speculation that he could return to the Premier League with Sheffield United. Reports claim that the Blades are interested in signing the Al-Ahli striker who hasn't enjoyed the best of times in the Saudi Pro League. He has three goals and as many assists in 19 games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp defends Darwin Nunez following Liverpool's win against Newcastle

Darwin Nunez earned praise from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool surged to a well-deserved 4-2 victory against Newcastle courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah (2), Curtis Jones, and Cody Gakpo. One player who wasn't on the scoresheet who perhaps should have been was Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old did provide the assist for Salah's opener, but he spurned eight opportunities at goal. The Uruguayan's struggles in front of goal are marring some impressive performances.

However, Klopp defended Nunez when asked about the forward's current goalscoring issues. He alluded to his assist for Salah (via The Standard):

"What's extremely special is Darwin had a couple of chances, and in this moment I would say 99.9% of players would have tried to finish the situation off themselves. But he passed, he squared the ball. That's really special, I have to say. Wow."

Klopp insisted that there isn't anything to worry about regarding the Uruguay international:

"Nobody has to worry about Darwin. He played a really good game and decided the game in the right direction with an incredible, unselfish pass to Mo to score the goal."

Nunez has made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists. He arrived at Liverpool as Firmino's replacement in July 2022.