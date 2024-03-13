"You forget this lad’s age" - Harry Redknapp heaps praise on Chelsea defender after win over Newcastle United

Former manager Harry Redknapp has heaped praise on Chelsea defender Malo Gusto following his brilliant performance in his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United on March 11.

Gusto has been one of the Blues' standout players this season despite just being in his first year at the club. The 20-year-old right-back secured a €35 million move from French club Lyon last summer and has since gone on to be a top bargain for the club.

Chelsea captain Reece James's injury has offered the opportunity for Gusto to get enough playing time at his preferred right-back position. He has so far made 28 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's team this season while registering seven assists across all competitions.

His performances have also garnered praise from both fans and pundits with the latest being former Tottenham Hotspur coach Redknapp. He named Gusto as his man of the match after Chelsea's 3-2 victory at home over Newcastle United on Monday. Redknapp said in an interview with BetVictor via London World:

"Malo Gusto keeps getting better and better for Chelsea. I thought he was the best player on the pitch against Newcastle. Whether it was Anthony Gordon or Miguel Almiron, they didn’t get a sniff."

He continued:

"You forget this lad’s age as well; he looks a really good prospect. The best compliment I can give him is that they don’t really miss Reece James and Mauricio Pochettino might just have a big decision to make in that position."

Gusto made four clearances, four tackles and three interceptions, won 6/10 duels, and completed 33/40 passes against Newcastle.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals the state of his relationship with Chelsea owners

The Blues manager has revealed that he has a good working relationship with the club owners despite speculations surrounding the security of his job.

Pochettino has come under severe pressure in recent weeks following a string of unimpressive performances from his side. The Blues recently lost the League Cup trophy to Liverpool and drew away to Brentford. There have also been rumours suggesting that his job may not be safe.

After his side's 3-2 victory against Newcastle United, Pochettino stressed that he has a relatively young team at his disposal and the need for patience. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:

"We need to understand players are young and we are in a project that's completely different. Some people can be confused. We are a different Chelsea”.

On his relationship with the club owners, he said:

"The relationship with the owners is good."

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League standings. They will next host Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17.