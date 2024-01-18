"You have forgotten a certain (Mohamed Salah)" - Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool superstar is superior to Chelsea target

Gary Lineker has suggested he feels Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is more impressive than Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen who's linked with a move to Chelsea.

Salah and Osimhen are the two biggest stars at this year's African Cup of Nations which is taking place this month. The Reds forward captains Egypt while Gli Azzurri's striker spearheads Nigeria's attack in the Ivory Coast.

The attacking duo have been in excellent form this season, two of Europe's in-form attackers. Salah, 31, has posted 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions for Liverpool, helping Jurgen Klopp's side mount a title challenge.

Meanwhile, Osimhen, 25, has bagged eight goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions. He helped Napoli win the Serie A title last season, finishing as top scorer with 26 goals in 32 games.

The Athletic highlighted Osimhen as Africa's best player in a glowing assessment of the Nigerian. But, Lineker appeared to refuse that notion by naming Salah in a post on X in response to the article:

"Great though he is, I fear you have forgotten a certain (Mohamed Salah)."

Salah has made an immediate impact at AFCON, scoring and assisting in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Mozambique. But, so too has Osimhen for Nigeria, netting in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.

The Naples forward continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea which would only further the debate between himself and the Liverpool star. The Evening Standard reports that the Blues admire the Napoli forward but will have to meet his £112 million release clause to secure a deal.

Liverpool superstar Salah recalled his struggles during his time at Chelsea

Mohamed Salah struggled at Chelsea.

It's quite remarkable to think that Chelsea once had Liverpool's third all-time top goalscorer in their possession. The Egyptian joined the west Londoners from Swiss outfit FC Basel in 2014 for a reported £11 million.

However, Salah never got an opportunity to shine at Stamford Bridge, making just 19 appearances across competitions. He scored two goals and provided four assists, unable to gain the trust of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Salah touched on his difficult spell in west London when speaking to GQ Magazine in 2022 (via football.london):

"When I look back, [I had] bad advice (about joining Chelsea) with the situation. It was so tough for me, mentally. I couldn't handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside. I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go’."

The 94-cap Egypt international left Stamford Bridge permanently after two years and two loans in 2016, joining AS Roma for £12 million. It didn't take long for him to soon flourish and catch the eye of Liverpool's recruitment team.

Salah's inspired performances earned him a £34.3 million move to Anfield in 2017. He's been a revelation with the Merseysiders, posting 204 goals and 88 assists in 332 games, winning seven major trophies.