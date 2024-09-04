“You get more comfortable” - 22-year-old Liverpool star opens up on reason behind new-found form under Arne Slot

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has opened up on his new-found form under new manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman has enjoyed himself under his compatriot this season following a mixed debut season at Anfield.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool last summer in a £34.2 million deal from Bayern Munich after failing to excel at the Allianz Arena. He played a bit-part role for the Reds last season, playing 1,848 minutes of football across competitions.

However, the Dutch midfielder has seen his fortunes change with the arrival of Arne Slot in the summer. He has played every minute for the Merseyside giants this campaign in a double pivot alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

The 22-year-old has admitted that he enjoys himself under Slot as he gets the ball more often. He told SoccerNews:

“There were sometimes matches in which I had only touched the ball once after five or six minutes. Then you don’t get into your game. Now, I get the ball more, then you get more comfortable.”

Gravenberch also praised Arne Slot, who has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at Liverpool, and added:

“Now it’s going well, so, yes. Everyone is praising him.”

Gravenberch was highly rated from a very young age and broke into the Ajax senior side aged just 16. He made 103 appearances for the Dutch giants before leaving in 2022 for Bayern Munich but moved to Liverpool after a difficult debut season at the Bavarian club.

The dynamic midfielder seems to have finally found his feet at the Merseyside club and is thriving in his new role.

Liverpool star expresses delight after reaching milestone record

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has shared his delight at making 300 appearances for the Reds. The Scotsman made his 300th appearance for the Merseyside giants in a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

After reaching the 300-game milestone for the Reds, Robertson said (via Tribal Football):

"In getting my 300th appearance, it's special to get it at any club, it's fantastic. But to get it at such a massive club like Liverpool, when I walked through the door that was the dream. Expectations were that I wanted to force my way into the team, I wanted to play for [the Reds] – I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe that that was possible."

The Scotland skipper added:

"To be here for this number of years is something that I'm proud of. It's very difficult to play at the top level for a long time. I'm now going into my eighth season and I'm very fortunate to still be here and still be playing. Three hundred up and hopefully, many more after that as well."

Robertson has established himself as one of the best full-backs of the modern era during his time at Anfield. He joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from Hull City at a bargain fee of just £8 million and has been an integral part of the side.

The Scottish full-back has scored 11 goals and produced 65 assists in 300 games for Liverpool so far. He has helped the club win eight trophies, including one Premier League title as well as one Champions League.

