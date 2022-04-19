“You get nothing for that” – Roy Keane hits out at Chelsea star who misses ‘far too many chances’

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticized Chelsea striker Timo Werner, claiming that the German forward misses too many chances.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues in 2020 for £47.7 million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The German striker came up with a growing reputation as one of the top strikers in European football.

During the 2019/2020 season, Werner scored a remarkable 34 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig. But since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the German has been a far cry from the potent goalscorer that saw him heralded during his time in the Bundesliga.

For Chelsea, the forward has been lamented by many for constantly spurning chances and his lack of goalscoring threat.

Roy Keane has commented on the forward's constant missed opportunities at goal, telling ITV Sport (via HITC):

“He does miss far too many chances. Simple chances. To be up there with the really best strikers in the world, he is obviously not at that level. But he does miss so many chances."

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 29 Big Chances

◉ 21 missed

◎ 8 scored



Another huge chance tonight. No Premier League player has missed more Big Chances in league and European competition this season than Timo Werner:◎ 29 Big Chances◉ 21 missed◎ 8 scoredAnother huge chance tonight. #UCL No Premier League player has missed more Big Chances in league and European competition this season than Timo Werner:◎ 29 Big Chances◉ 21 missed◎ 8 scoredAnother huge chance tonight. #UCL https://t.co/ovzyM1kFdZ

During his time in west London, Werner has scored just 22 goals in 84 appearances. His lack of potency in front of goal has seen him lose his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Does Timo Werner need to leave Chelsea?

The German has been linked with a move

When Werner joined the Blues back in 2020, expectations were high. The deal was touted as a potential bargain.

Chelsea had managed to stave off reported interest from Liverpool at the time.

But as time progressed, Werner's goalscoring acumen regressed and his place in Tuchel's side is now sporadic.

Werner is being linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United and perhaps a transfer would be best for all parties involved.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku last summer to become their first-choice striker (albeit that hasn't worked out). To add insult to injury, Werner is also now playing second fiddle or even third to Kai Havertz, who is being deployed as a false 9.

The fact that he is no longer being trusted in the centre-forward role speaks volumes. However, the 26-year-old has had some success playing on the left-flank in recent games.

Nevertheless, he is not looking likely to be Chelsea's main centre-forward.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The player's agent represents Fabian Schär at Newcastle and is regularly in contact with the club.



(Source: Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The player's agent represents Fabian Schär at Newcastle and is regularly in contact with the club.(Source: @cfbayern 🚨 Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The player's agent represents Fabian Schär at Newcastle and is regularly in contact with the club.(Source: @cfbayern) https://t.co/hJ7EUjrNdr

A move to Newcastle would offer the German forward the opportunity to become the Magpies' main man without the pressure that comes with playing for a top side.

Newcastle are also a team on the up, having been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium last October. Werner would be a big-profile signing for Eddie Howe's side and may flourish for a team not so demanding of a constant goalscoring forward.

The fee being touted for the Magpies to lure Werner to St James' Park is £33 million (per HITC).

Perhaps the deal makes sense for all involved as Werner could start over in the Premier League.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit