“You have to give them time to make mistakes” - Danny Murphy explains why he disagrees with Chelsea over Jadon Sancho transfer decision

Football pundit Danny Murphy has suggested that Chelsea made a mistake by not signing Jadon Sancho. He thought that the Manchester United loanee did well at the club and was reliable when needed.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy claimed that Sancho was still a young footballer and bound to make mistakes. He added that £25 million was a good value to get the Englishman, who should not be judged based on what he did at Manchester United. He said (via Mirror):
"I'd like to think people evolve, young players especially, you have to give them time to make mistakes. But I actually think he's done alright for Chelsea this season when I've seen him. His technical ability is brilliant. [He] very rarely gives the ball away, now end product is a question mark. He's played in a lot of big games, and that's because he's reliable with the ball and he knows his job.
"He's a bright footballer. He turned up at Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, when he was 20 and because they paid a huge amount for him which was inflated, he was expected to hit [the ground running]. I think Jadon Sancho for £25million is really good value."
Chelsea paid a £5 million penalty to opt out of the £25 million obligation they had to buy Sancho at the end of the season. The Blues had not paid a loan fee to get the Englishman for the season from Manchester United.
Former Chelsea star did not want Jadon Sancho signed permanently
Former Chelsea player Tore André Flo spoke to AceOdds in May and said that he was not in favor of Jadon Sancho joining Chelsea permanently. He questioned if the Manchester United loanee was reliable and consistent enough to stay at Stamford Bridge.
He said:
“With Sancho sometimes I’ve been really, really impressed and other times I’ve been very frustrated. I think that’s the general opinion on him. Sometimes he shows he’s the guy that can get past any defender and score beautiful goals.
“But the issue is he doesn’t do it often enough. If he can do it more often then he’s more than good enough. Chelsea have many good wingers so they can alternate. It’s a nice problem because you don’t have to rely on him. To be a definite signing it’s difficult to say.”
Sancho scored three goals and assisted four times in the Premier League for Chelsea. He also scored in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, which has now turned out to be his last game for the Blues.