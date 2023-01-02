"You have got to put in the effort and commitment in every week" - Pundit says Manchester United star should be 'embarrassed' by his performances

Former West Ham United striker-turned-TV pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed that Manchester United star Anthony Martial should be "embarrassed" as the club are looking to sign strikers in the January transfer window, saying the Frenchman should be well-established at Old Trafford by now.

The 27-year-old has blown hot and cold during his time at Old Trafford over the years since his move in 2015.

As reported by Football Insider, Manchester United are looking to sign a striker in January.

McAvennie has claimed that the Red Devils should not have been in such a situation and that Martial should have been consistent enough to earn the manager's trust.

The Scotsman has hit out at Martial, claiming that the Frenchman needs to show more commitment towards the club. He told Football Insider:

“You have got to put in the effort and commitment in every week, you cannot do it just when you decide. He has been there long enough now, he should be well established. The manager should not even be looking for forwards. I would be embarrassed if I was him."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United have lost just once in their last 15 games under Erik ten Hag.



McAvennie said that manager Eric ten Hag should not be in a position to look for strikers in the transfer market. He said:

“Martial should be making the manager’s decision that he does not need to go and get a top striker but he has not done it. You have got to think the manager does not need to go and buy anyone. It is a cruel game but Martial needs to think that he can prevent the manager from signing someone else."

Expectations were sky-high from Martial when Manchester United paid AS Monaco a £36 million fee (potentially rising to £58 million) for his services back in 2015.

He became the most expensive teenager in football history but has failed to showcase his talent at Old Trafford on a weekly basis. The France international has scored a total of 84 goals and provided 79 assists in 284 games for the Red Devils so far.

Injuries have been a key reason why he has not been able to fulfill his potential, but he has been incredibly inconsistent as well. Martial has scored five goals and produced two assists in 10 games this season for the Red Devils.

PSG ready to challenge Manchester United for €100 million-rated forward

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two seasons.

However, he is expected to cost a fortune, having moved to Napoli from Lille for a fee of €80 million.

The Nigerian has scored 38 goals and produced 12 assists in 76 appearances for the Serie A side across all competitions.

