PSG ready to challenge Manchester United for €100 million-rated forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the future.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two campaigns. He joined Gli Azzurri from Lille in a deal worth up to €80 million in 2020. Since then, the Nigerian has scored 38 goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions.

A mobile striker blessed with pace and finishing, Osimhen has been on the Red Devils' wishlist since the start of the summer transfer window. Despite rumors, he decided to remain at the Partenopei and has been crucial to their Serie A title push in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

According to Le10Sport, PSG are keen to add Osimhen to their offensive ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 outfit have laid the groundwork for a potential deal to acquire the €100 million-rated Manchester United target's services earlier this summer.

Earlier in August, Naples-based journalist Luca Cerchione had said:

"During his trip to Paris, [Cristiano] Giuntoli spoke not only of Fabian Ruiz and Keylor Navas with PSG, but also of Victor Osimhen, highly regarded by [Christophe] Galtier and by sporting director [Luis] Campos. The French have an option for next season."

Earlier in December, Osimhen said that he would be open to a permanent move in the coming summer. However, he asserted that his sole focus is on helping Napoli lift the Serie A title. He told Il Mattino:

"It's one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It's hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs. Right now, I am only focused on this season because we haven't done anything yet. We must win something and then we'll see."

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @UtdDistrict



“The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “We have lost a striker so we need to get a striker in, but has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to squad”“The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “We have lost a striker so we need to get a striker in, but has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to squad” 🔴 #MUFC @UtdDistrict “The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. https://t.co/Uuy8LMRrvi

Manchester United eye surprise move for former PSG forward in January: Reports

According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has re-emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United after being linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer. With his current deal set to expire this summer, the Red Devils are hopeful of landing the striker's signature on a cut-price deal in January.

Choupo-Moting, 33, has been one of the most decorated journeymen in the recent past. Since joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020, he has helped them lift five trophies.

A right-footed traditional centre-forward, the Cameroonian has been in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 11 goals and three assists in 16 overall matches for the Bavarians so far.

Poll : 0 votes