"You have to be honest" - Manchester United attacker admits his performance was 'just rubbish' for national team

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has admitted that his performance for Netherlands in their 3-0 win over ten-man Gibraltar on Monday (March 28) was rubbish.

Netherlands secured a vital victory over Los Llanis, courtesy of goals from Memphis Depay and Nathan Ake (2). Ronald Koeman's side got their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track after a 4-0 drubbing to France in their opener.

However, Weghorst failed to impress during the win at De Kuip. He had seven shots and spurned three big chances and was unable to get on the scoresheet. The Manchester United frontman (on loan from Burnley) admitted that he's disappointed with his performance, telling ESPN Netherlands:

"There were a few situations where I was close, but just not all the way. It’s just … just rubbish."

Weghorst was asked if he was unlucky not to have netted as Netherlands carved up a remarkable 51 shots overall. He replied:

"Unlucky? Whether it’s just bad luck … Ultimately, it’s also quality. You have to be honest about that too. You can call it bad luck, but that last ball of mine was allowed in. As a striker, you know that you can score in these kinds of competitions."

The veteran striker has not had the most remarkable of spells with Manchester United since arriving on loan from Burnley last month.

He has managed just two goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions. The Dutchman is expected to return to Turf Moor once his loan with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof could be set for Inter Milan move

Victor Lindelof seems to be heading out of Old Trafford.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport reports that Manchester United defender Lindelof is leaving the club in the summer.

He has endured a frustrating season with the Red Devils, unable to displace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Erik ten Hag's defence. He has featured 21 times across competitions, helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

The report claims that Lindelof features on Inter Milan's list of potential defensive targets for the summer. The Nerazurri will be looking to replace Milan Skriniar, who joins Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Lindelof's deal at Old Trafford expires in 2024, with United having a one-year extension option. He has hinted that he wants more game time, saying:

"I want to play; this summer, we will analyse the situation and see what is best."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United rejected interest from Inter and Atletico Madrid in the Swede during January. However, as he still struggles for first-team opportunities with the Premier League club, he could be on the move in the summer.

