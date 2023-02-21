Manchester United make important decision Wout Weghorst's potential permanent transfer - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided against signing Wout Weghorst permanently in the summer. The Dutch striker arrived at the club from EFL Championship outfit Burnley last month.

Weghorst, 30, joined the Red Devils on loan till the end of the season for a fee of £2.5 million. However, Football Insider reports that Erik ten Hag's side will not keep the Dutchman permanently.

The former Besiktas frontman was signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed last November. Weghorts has scored just one goal and provided one assist in ten games across competitions.

Excelling as a 9 and a 10. 🧑‍ No player created more chances today than Wout Weghorst (2).Excelling as a 9 and a 10. 🧑‍ No player created more chances today than Wout Weghorst (2). Excelling as a 9 and a 10. 🧑‍🎨 https://t.co/zpnSupKB2D

He has struggled in front of goal at Manchester United and has been used in a No. 10 role to accommodate the in-form Marcus Rashford as the central striker. Weghorst's arrival has always felt like a temporary option as Ten Hag's side eye a blockbuster centre-forward signing next summer. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are being linked.

The Dutch forward has filled in for Anthony Martial, who continues to struggle with injury issues. Despite United fans becoming frustrated with Weghorst's lack of goals, Ten Hag has stuck with him. Manchester United legend Gary Neville explained that in an interview with Sky Sports:

“I asked Ten Hag about that before the game. He feels he brings something to the team, and I can see why. Man United last season, there was this debate about whether or not they could press with Cristiano Ronaldo. They couldn’t close down from the front. They couldn’t press. You have to be able to press in the modern game."

He added:

“What Weghorst does, he’s very good in transition. He’s very good defending set-pieces. He’s very good when they’re in shape, and he’s watching space. He’s doing a vital job for a team that has got a lot of attacking talent."

Weghorst will return to Burnley once his loan stint with United expires. His contract with Vincent Kompany's side expires in 2025. The Dutch striker could be back in the Premier League next season, with the Clarets currently atop the Championship.

Rio Ferdinand tips Manchester United to win Carabao Cup

Rio Ferdinand reckons Ten Hag's men will triumph.

Manchester United head to Wembley on Sunday (February 26) to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Ten Hag's side are in great form, being the team with the most wins across competitions (26) across Europe's top five leagues.

They face a high-flying Newcastle side, who are top-four contenders, sitting fifth. However, the Magpies will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was sent off in the side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Ferdinand alluded to that when predicting the Red Devils to come out on top, telling on Vibe with FIVE:

“I think we’ll win. Pope being out is a massive plus for Man United. It was huge."

Newcastle's backup shot-stopper Martin Dubravka is also ruled out, as he is cup-tied. He appeared for Manchester United in the competition while on loan earlier this season. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is expected to start for the Magpies.

