"You and I have shared a passion for the same man" - Leonardo Bonucci's wife pens emotional farewell message to Juventus after unceremonious exit 

Leonardo Bonucci’s wife Martina Maccari penned an emotional farewell message to Juventus, citing how she loved and hated them at the same time. Her statement was posted amid her husband's legal troubles with the Old Lady.

Bonucci plied his trade for Juventus for 13 years between 2010 and 2017, and then between 2018 and 2023, with a one-season stint at AC Milan. The 36-year-old made 502 appearances across all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists for the Bianconeri. He also won 17 major trophies at the club.

However, instead of being given a legend's farewell, Bonucci was controversially excluded from the Juventus squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. Hence, he was forced to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on September 1.

Martina Maccari posted a long farewell on her Instagram account, which read (via Football Italia):

“So what do we have left? Not even a squalid last hug. I had to come see you on a rainy Turinese morning because looking at you makes me feel you may hear me for a moment."

“We’ve been friends for 13 long years and you know that. One was bigger and the other one smaller. One was loved by everyone, the other had to struggle to find her space."

She added:

“Friends drawn by passion, even to antagonism. Friends who do not choose each other but whom life approaches for some strange reason. You and I have shared a passion for the same man, and you (now I can confess it) have always won."

“You were the first thought, the priority, and I was the one for the time left. You were always there even when I couldn’t see you. One of those friends that always make you feel in the shadow but protected at the same time. I knew I came second, but the first one was unreachable. A friend who would always inspire you even when things didn’t work, surprising you all the time."

She continued:

“Maybe that’s why I often hated you in this love absorbed by osmosis. I hated you in the shadow of a programmed loneliness you forced me to. Beyond the horizon of uncontrolled feelings such as love and hate, I was sure you would guide me."

“I thought that, despite everything, we would have continued to recognise each other. I thought we’d have been forever loyal to a story of life, sacrifice and gratitude, work and love. I thought we would have continued to take care of each other."

She concluded:

“I am so sorry, I will not cross the road when meeting you. I stand by the deal, losing a lot and even giving up what we competed for for so many years. Good life.”

Bonucci has signed a one-year deal with Union Berlin after joining as a free agent. The Italy international will be aiming to make his debut against Wolfsburg on Saturday, September 16.

Why is Leonardo Bonucci taking legal action against Juventus?

Leonardo Bonucci left fans shocked after he ended his 13-year association with Juventus by mutually terminating his contract, before deciding to take the Old Lady to court. Let's take a look at what caused this to occur.

Bonucci announced he would retire in 2024 following the end of the 2022-23 season. Despite this, the club's new director, Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly informed the 36-year-old that he would no longer feature in Juventus's plans going forward.

The centre-back was subsequently excluded from Juventus' first-team squad on September 1 and was not allowed to train with them, forcing him Bonucci to move to Union Berlin.

He has now decided to take Juventus to court. He is requesting compensation due to a lack of adequate training conditions in pre-season, which allegedly harmed his image (via GOAL).