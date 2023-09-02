"You don't have a job, all you do is eat and sleep" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes about their daughter Adira snoring like him

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian playfully remarked that their daughter, Adira River Ohanian, snores just like him.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. In a delightful nod to Williams' remarkable victory at the 2017 Australian Open, achieved while she was eight weeks pregnant, the couple ingeniously decided to bestow their daughter with the initials AO for her name.

Serena Williams along with Alexis Ohanian announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian on August 22.

Recently, Ohanian revealed that Adira occasionally snores when she becomes extremely tired. The tech entrepreneur stated that he often wonders how she manages to exhaust herself so much, considering she doesn't have any responsibilities other than eating and sleeping.

Alexis Ohanian further shared that the little girl's snoring surpasses even his own.

"Sometimes when @AdiraOhanian gets really tired, she snores, it's the best. I'm holding her like: "How are you this tired? You don't have a job. All you do is eat and sleep. C'mon. Snoring louder than papa," Ohanian posted.

"You're an icon" - Alexis Ohanian reacts to American soccer star and Angel City FC player Julie Ertz's retirement news

Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to the news of American soccer star and Angel City FC player Julie Ertz announcing her retirement.

Ertz, a two-time World Cup champion, recently made the decision to retire from professional football. Throughout her illustrious career, she demonstrated remarkable versatility by excelling in both defensive and midfield positions. Ertz's exceptional skills and invaluable contributions played a pivotal role in the United States' triumphant World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Julie Ertz took to social media to announce her retirement.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor," Ertz said in the statement. "To play for the USWNT means you choose greatness every day while you wear the crest. I hope that I was able to leave an impact that reflects that."

"I gave everything I had to the sport that I love. With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I'll always be thankful," she added.

Alexis Ohanian's soccer team, Angel City FC, which Julie Ertz joined earlier this year, recently shared a heartwarming video showcasing some unforgettable moments of the 31-year-old. The club also extended their heartfelt wishes for the next chapter of her life.

"A standing ovation for a true inspiration to the game, @julieertz. 👏👏👏 The ACFC fam wishes you the best in your next chapter," the Angel City FC captioned their Instagram post.

Ohanian re-shared the same video on his social media and expressed his sincere gratitude to Ertz for her invaluable contribution to Angel City FC. He went on to emphasize that Ertz is "an icon" in the world of soccer.

"@julieertz - Thank you for your time with @wearelagc - you're an icon," Alexis Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

