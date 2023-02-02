Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes that the Red Devils are benefitting from the departures of fringe players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

The Englishman insists that his former team has had a resurgence under manager Erik ten Hag.

Following Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, Keane told Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail):

"When the manager came in, Manchester United were rock bottom and we had to talk about the recruitment, but what I think was key as well was the five or six players that left. I'm not knocking all these players, Pogba, Mata, Matic, Jesse Lingard, lads who'd been around and knew they were leaving. They knew they'd be leaving and their contracts were up for most of them and I think that wasn't helping."

He added:

"There definitely feels around the club a new energy, the new manager has put a few markers down after a bad to start to the season, and that momentum and that feel good factor is back at the club. The energy levels are different."

Touching upon Ronaldo's far-from-amicable exit from Old Trafford and the various issues during his second stint at Manchester United, Keane continued:

"I think that's helped (Ronaldo's departure) the manager and the club. No one wanted that to be hanging over the second half of the season and it should have been dealt with in the summer. That whole Ronaldo situation, he obviously wasn't going to sit on the bench and be happy with it. They've now dealt with it and now it's now hanging over the club anymore."

The Englishman added:

"But also the other five or six lads that left, Cavani another one. Those who were fringe players, coming off the bench, and when they were coming on they weren't bringing anything because they felt they should have been starting. Those subs and fringe players have to come on and be ready, where as the fringe players last year, you just felt they were energy-sappers."

Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, while Pogba rejoined Juventus but is yet to play for the club owing to injury.

"They have been amazing" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes speaks on facing Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals, thanks to second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred.

The win sees Erik Ten Hag's men book their place in the final, where they will face Newcastle United and will have a chance to end their six-year wait for a trophy since their Europa League victory under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

B/R Football @brfootball



The League Cup final feels like a throwback Newcastle vs. Manchester UnitedThe League Cup final feels like a throwback Newcastle vs. Manchester United The League Cup final feels like a throwback ⏪ https://t.co/NOi7k2Xq9E

However, the Red Devils will have to beat am in-form Magpies, who are third in the Premier League.

Speaking on what will certainly be an entertaining but challenging final, Bruno Fernandes said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For us and Newcastle, it will be a big, big match, the chance to win a trophy, the first of the season. It's a big final with two of the teams who are playing really good football in the Premier League, two teams that are in good form in the league and doing really well."

He added:

"Newcastle have probably been a surprise from last season, for what they are doing this season. They have been amazing, so I think it will be a pretty good final and enjoyable to watch. I hope more for us than for them."

Poll : 0 votes