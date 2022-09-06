"You have to know how to divide the cake" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Neymar feud and penalty pecking order

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has provided his take on his relationship with Neymar as he talked about the club's penalty duties in light of his recent dispute with the Brazilian.

Mbappe, who penned a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes earlier this summer, stirred up controversy during his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14. After the 23-year-old missed a penalty, Neymar snubbed him from taking a spot-kick later on in the game, which reportedly led to a falling out between the pair.

In the aftermath of the victory, investigative journalist Romain Molina (via GFFN) reported that the former Monaco man had asked the club hierarchy to facilitate a summer move for the Brazilian.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mbappe said that he shares a healthy relationship with the ex-Barcelona attacker, saying (via GOAL):

"It is my sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, sometimes colder and sometimes warmer. I have great respect for him and his influence on the team."

He said that even though he's the first-choice penalty taker, spot-kick duties would be shared depending on how things go in a game.

"I don't know (who would take a penalty against Juventus), we'll see. We have to see how it goes during the match. Being first-choice doesn't mean you're going to take all penalties. You have to know how to divide the cake."

Earlier in August, PSG manager Christophe Galtier hadconfirmed the penalty pecking order at his club, saying (via GOAL):

"It's Kylian. Afterwards, as a matter of principle, I always define a second, who is obviously Neymar. After, you can have situations like last week. You have to be smart and know if each other feels capable of shooting."

Both Neymar and Mbappe are currently in a rich vein of form. While Mbappe has netted seven times in five games, Neymar has registered nine goals and six assists in seven games across competitions this season.

PSG will next face Juventus at the Parc des Princes in their UEFA Champions League Group H opener on Tuesday (September 6).

Massimiliano Allegri outlines plan to stop PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi

Speaking ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League opener against PSG, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri talked about how he hopes to stop the hosts' much-vaunted attacking troicka. He said (via Football Italia):

"We face a strong team, and it will be crucial to handle the ball well. Neymar, (Kylian) Mbappe and (Lionel) Messi are so strong that they find the position easily. We must be able to stop them when we don’t have the ball, but also when we have it, and we'll do it."

Juventus are in seventh place in the Serie A standings with nine points from five games.

