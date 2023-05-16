"You know its so funny" - KSI opens up on message he received from Erling Haaland after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton

Popular UK Youtuber and boxer KSI has revealed a message he received from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

KSI was a guest on sports journalist Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour on Monday (May 15). The duo discussed the Premier League title race that took a massive twist last weekend.

Arsenal were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday while Manchester City surged towards the title with a 3-0 win over Everton. Helwani took a dig at the Gunners who KSI supports as City moved four points clear of their title rivals:

"The bottles are great, and when I see them, I think of that football team in London who's bottling it right now. ... what's their name? Come on really 3-0 Brighton?"

KSI responded by revealing he had been in contact with Erling Haaland who sent him a message following Arsenal's setback against the Seagulls:

"You know it's so funny, it's so funny. Literally today, Haaland messaged me, and he just sent me a gif."

Helwani was stunned that KSI had Haaland in his messages, and the Youtuber went on to reveal that he had previously sent him a video:

"But yeah like I sent him a video, and it's very funny how well City are doing and how well he's doing now."

The conversation then turned to the Gunners' upcoming clash with Nottingham Forest. Helwani is a Forest fan and is backing the Tricky Trees to put the final nail in Mikel Arteta's side's coffin:

"Mathematically you're still in, but by Saturday, you'll be out of it; you wanna know why?"

KSI asks why before Helwani alludes to Forest's 2-2 draw with Chelsea last Saturday:

"Because you're going to Nottingham Forest, red-hot Nottingham Forest at the City ground. You saw what they did at Chelsea huh, 2-2. You're not worried about that?"

The boxer, who beat Joe Fournier, isn't too nervous about the encounter with Forest. However, he does think the title race is over for Arsenal:

"No I'm not worried. No honestly like the season's done, Man City have won; it is what it is. ... I'm still super proud of Arsenal in general, the goal was Champions League, and somehow we've managed to be in the title race for a little bit. Fairplay Man City what they've won it six times in seven years its pretty ridiculous."

If the Gunners lose to Forest, the title will be heading to the Etihad. However, City will win the title with a victory over Chelsea regardless of their title rival's result.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinks Erling Haaland has been a game-changer for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been a revelation for City.

Arsenal manager Arteta lauded Erling Haaland, saying that nobody compares to the Norweigan striker amid his impressive campaign. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"When you look at the numbers, there’s no comparison with anyone else."

Arteta acknowledged the team that Haaland is playing in and how that has contributed to his remarkable goalscoring feats:

"He’s able to produce that because the setup is done in the right way for him, the players that they’ve got around him, the way he’s coached, the qualities that he has."

Erling Haaland only arrived at the Etihad last summer but has quickly become the Premier League's most dangerous frontman. He has scored 52 goals in 48 appearances across competitions. He broke the scoring record for a single Premier League season and sits on 36 strikes in 33 games.

