"You know what Leo is as a person" - Argentine star Facundo Medina opens up on his conversation with Lionel Messi following PSG's 3-1 win over Lens

RC Lens defender Facundo Medina has lifted the lid on his conversation with compatriot Lionel Messi following PSG's 3-1 win against Les Sang et Or on Saturday (April 15).

Les Parisiens hosted second-placed Lens at Parc des Princes in a top-of-the-table clash in Ligue 1 on Saturday. They ensured that they did not slip up in the title race, earning a 3-1 victory over the visitors.

Paris Saint-Germain's life was made easier after Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off just 19 minutes into the game. The hosts capitalized on the situation by scoring three times between the 31st and 40th minutes, with Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Vitinha finding the back of the net.

Przemyslaw Frankowski pulled one back for Lens from the penalty spot at the one-hour mark. Christophe Galtier and Co, however, held on and moved one step closer to defending their Ligue 1 title.

With only seven games left to play, it will take a huge upset for Lens to leapfrog PSG in the title race. Messi, though, showed his class by appreciating Franck Haise and Co for their efforts in a conversation with countryman Medina after the game.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a short chat with the Lens defender on the pitch after swapping shirts. Medina later revealed that he thanked Messi for bringing the World Cup to Argentina, while the PSG superstar wished him and his luck.

"You know what Leo (Lionel Messi) is as a person, and as a player, it goes without saying," Medina told ESPN (via Infobae". "I congratulated him and sincerely thanked him for the World Cup. He told me to keep it up and that we (Lens) were going to go far."

Medina has featured for Argentina twice, notably playing alongside Messi on both occasions.

Facundo Medina sparked controversy with comments on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of PSG clash

Facundo Medina notably grabbed headlines with his comments on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Lens' trip to PSG. The Argentinian said that he would send the latter to the hospital if he dribbled past him.

"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance," Medina said.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé’s pre-match tunnel look at Facundo Medina, who in the run up to tonight’s PSG vs Lens stated that he would put Mbappé in an ambulance if he went past him. (📸 @YonEcenarro Kylian Mbappé’s pre-match tunnel look at Facundo Medina, who in the run up to tonight’s PSG vs Lens stated that he would put Mbappé in an ambulance if he went past him. (📸@YonEcenarro) https://t.co/RzqDw1Nqh9

Medina later apologized for his statement and clarified that he made the remark jokingly. Mbappe, however, was spotted staring at the defender moments before the game on Saturday (April 15).

Poll : 0 votes