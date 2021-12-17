“You know what we want” – PSG sporting director Leonardo comments on future of ‘formidable’ Kylian Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo has refused to give an assertive answer on Kylian Mbappe's future. He praised the Frenchman and simply added that the club wants him to stay.

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract next summer and Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign him. Los Blancos made two bids in the summer to get the Frenchman from PSG, but the Ligue1 side rejected both bids as they were unwilling to part ways with the striker.

PSG are yet to agree on a new deal with Mbappe and the striker is days away from the pre-contract window. He will be free to negotiate with any club from January 1st and can sign a pre-contract ahead of a move in the summer. Leonardo spoke to Diario AS this week and said:

"What to say about Mbappe? Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see."

Mbappe's mother commented on a possible extension earlier this season and added:

"We are in talks with PSG right now and it's going well. I even spoke to Leonardo. But will we reach an outcome? One thing is sure: he will give his all right up until the end to win the Champions League."

PSG's Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid

While PSG are doing all they can to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club, he has set his sights on moving to Real Madrid.

Earlier this summer, the Frenchman confirmed his desire and revealed he had informed the Ligue1 side about his decision.

"What could make me stay at PSG? We're far from it… since I wanted to leave Paris this summer. I'm not going to be the hypocrite, my ambition was clear (to leave PSG). We will see what happens - my future is not my priority now. I am attached to PSG, and if I had left this summer, it would have only been for Real Madrid. I continued playing in August and I had no problem with that. Why did I want to leave? I thought my adventure was over. If I had left, it would only have been to Real Madrid. Leaving PSG was the next logical step."

Real Madrid are the only side interested in Kylian Mbappe right now after he openly spoke about them.

