“You know what, you are really s**t” - Patrice Evra shares what Sir Alex Ferguson told Manchester United hero before trusting him with everything

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has opened up about Sir Alex Ferguson's conversation with David de Gea. The Frenchman revealed that the legendary former manager had immense faith in de Gea despite the senior defenders not being his biggest fans.

Ad

Sir Alex Ferguson played a pivotal role in bringing de Gea to Manchester United as the long-term replacement for Edwin van der Sar. However, Evra revealed that Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were far from convinced by the Spaniard because of his lack of communication.

Evra has claimed that the defenders wanted Anders Lindegaard to play ahead of David de Gea. However, Sir Alex Ferguson stuck with his decision and put all his trust in the Spain international. Patrice Evra said, as quoted by SPORTbible:

Ad

Trending

"For me, the captain of the defence was Edwin van der Sar. The problem came when David de Gea came. I remember he didn't talk and Vidic and Rio, they were like: 'Okay, Anders [Lindegaard] is louder. So he needs to play.'"

"We'd play one game with Anders, then one game with De Gea. And we said to the boss: 'You need to pick one, because this is making the defence fragile.'"

Ad

Evra added:

"I remember there was one game, De Gea was playing really bad. And he [Sir Alex] said to him: 'You know what, you are really s***'. But actually now you are going to play every game, you are going to be the number one. Because I believe in you. I trust you.'"

Ad

"And that's when David de Gea started play. But Anders told me he was supposed to be the number one. And one training session before that game, he got injured. So that's why the boss had no choice but to go with De Gea."

De Gea eventually etched his name in Manchester United's history books as one of their best keepers of all time. He made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 590 goals and keeping 190 clean sheets.

Ad

The Spaniard won eight trophies during his time at Old Trafford and was named Player of the Year four times. He left the club in 2023 and joined Fiorentina in 2024 after remaining without a club for a year.

Manchester United plotting a move for Ruben Amorim favourite: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand. As reported by Stretty News, Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with the Danish midfielder at Old Trafford following his solid showings for his former club.

Ad

Hjulmand is a defensive midfielder and is known for his work rate, tenacity and ability to win the ball back. Amorim was in charge at Sporting CP when they signed the Dane from Lecce in 2023, and he has since been a key player for the Lions.

The Denmark international has featured 38 times across competitions for Sporting CP this season, contributing three goals and two assists. He is contracted at the Estadio Jose Alvalade until 2028 and has a release clause of €80 million in his deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback