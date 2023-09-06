“You left and took part of me” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister pens emotional note on death anniversary of father 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has penned an emotional post on the 18th year anniversary of her father's death.

José Diniz Aveiro sadly passed away aged 52 on September 6, 2005. The Portuguese had battled alcoholism and his passing was as a result of liver problems.

Elma wrote an emotional note when reflecting on her father's death 18 years on. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister uploaded a picture of their dad with the caption:

"Dad, you left and took part of me, I swear I try every day to be happy, you left the best thing that keeps me going, for you and for her I was to stay and be happy."

She continued:

“18 years have passed. Have you seen what a beautiful girl she has become? As good as you. Human, beautiful, special and my partner, like you were. I know you're fine, but to this day it hurts a lot. Only by being close to you one day will I take away this pain inside. I love you, dad. I miss you so much."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has spoken in the past about the anguish of losing his father when he was 20 years old. He keeps his ashes next to his late son Angel's in his house. The latter sadly passed away while his partner was giving birth:

"His [late son's] ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house — they are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

The Portuguese icon continued by explaining how he talks to both his father and his son and it helps him become a better man:

"I talk with them all the time and they are on my side. You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father."

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his bravery at the time of his father's death by insisting on playing for the Portugal national team. His former Selecao boss Luiz Felipe Scolari touched on this last year (via Marca):

"It was very sad, but it's the kind of moment that connects us as friends. The next day, Cristiano played a marvelous game and returned to Portugal. He asked to play. He said, 'I can't do anything for my father today, so I'll play tomorrow and then I'll go.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo on how Sir Alex Ferguson helped him get through his father's ill health

The iconic Manchester United duo hold a close bond.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at Manchester United around the time his father's health issues were getting worse. He touched on the compassion shown by his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the time, telling the club's official website in 2021:

“Probably he doesn't remember, but I will say it because it's a beautiful story. One day, my father was in hospital, and I was so emotional, very low. And I spoke with him and he said: ‘Cristiano, go there for two or three days."

Ronaldo explained how Ferguson allowed the Red Devils legend to take a break from playing to deal with the situation:

“We had difficult games [coming up] and I was a key player in that moment. He (Sir Alex) said: ‘It will be tough because we have difficult games, but I understand your situation and I’ll leave you [out] and you can go and see your father."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a close friendship with Ferguson that grew throughout his time at Old Trafford. He was developed and nurtured into one of the greatest players in history under the Scot.