“You’ll have to name a position after him” – Ian Wright salutes “exceptional” Chelsea star

Ian Wright wants a position on the pitch to be named after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. The Arsenal legend believes the Frenchman has done enough to be in the same bracket at Makelele and Vieria.

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City under Antonio Conte and has been a vital part of the starting XI ever since. The Frenchman has won all trophies at the club, except the Carabao Cup, and has also won the World Cup with France.

Wright was speaking on The Kelly and Wright Show today when he discussed N'Golo Kante. The legendary Arsenal striker believes the Chelsea midfielder is one of the best ever in his position and has to be rewarded by naming a position after the Frenchman. He said:

"Kante is probably one of those you'll have to name a position after him, at some stage. He is like Makelele, he is like (Patrick) Vieira and you'd have to say Kante as well. When someone comes along and they are exceptional, you get that: 'he's like Makelele, he's like Vieira, he's like Kante.'"

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for N'Golo Kante ever since he arrived at Chelsea. The German manager claims he tried to sign him during his time at PSG as the Frenchman was one of the best ever.

Speaking about Kante this season after the win over Tottenham, Tuchel said:

"Top player, if you have N'Golo you have something everyone is looking for. You have everything you need in midfield, you have work rate, intensity, ball wins, skilful play, dribbles, half-field drives and even a goal. I see this every day in training and it is hard to believe how good he is. He is a unique guy, there are no more words from me. N'Golo is N'Golo, he is fantastic."

N'Golo Kante came off injured in the Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday and is said to be carrying a knee injury. Chelsea are yet to reveal the extent of the problem, but reports suggest he could be back in action soon.

