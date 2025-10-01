"You'll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points" - Galatasaray aim dig at Liverpool after UCL win

Turkish giants Galatasaray aimed a dig at Premier League leaders Liverpool following their victory against the Reds. Okan Buruk's side surprised the Merseyside giants at the Rams Park and secured a 1-0 win.
Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 16th minute. Arne Slot's side failed to make an impression throughout the game and faced their second consecutive defeat across competitions.
Following their win against Liverpool, Galatasaray mocked the Reds on social media. They posted on their official X handle:
"You'll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points"
Liverpool have now stumbled twice in back-to-back games after starting their season with seven consecutive wins across all competitions. Arne Slot has faced two successive defeats for only the second time during his stint at the Merseyside club.
The Reds never looked in control of the game and looked particularly vulnerable at the back. £116 million signing Florian Wirtz endured yet another difficult outing, and injuries to Hugo Ekitike and Alisson made things even worse.
Arne Slot sprung major surprises with his starting XI as he benched Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Alexis Mac Allister. Another major surprise was to see Jeremie Frimpong feature on the right flank with Dominik Szoboszlai playing at right-back. The Reds take on Chelsea in their next game in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4.
Jamie Carragher believes 26-year-old Liverpool star’s poor form has made life difficult for Florian Wirtz
Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has claimed that Alexis Mac Allister's poor form is a major reason behind Florian Wirtz's tough start to life at Anfield. Wirtz has struggled to live up to his massive £116 million transfer fee following his big-money switch from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.
Expectations were massive from the German playmaker, but he has only managed to provide one assist in nine games for the Merseyside giants. Jamie Carragher has insisted that Alexis Mac Allister's struggles has made life even harder for the 22-year-old. The former Liverpool defender said:
"I think another problem for L'pool and for Wirtz is that Mac Allister hasn't been at his best. I think he's the guy who could feed him and get him the ball between the lines."
Wirtz established himself one of the best players in the Bundesliga during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 57 times and provided 65 assists in 197 games for Die Werkself and helped them win three trophies.