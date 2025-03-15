"You don't look like me" - Cristiano Ronaldo to his lookalike ahead of Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al-Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a hilarious reaction after spotting his lookalike ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al Kholood on Friday, March 14. The Portuguese caught sight of Gokmen Akdogan, the Turkish media personality who bears a resemblance with the superstar, while walking out of the bus.

CR7 was seen poking fun at the fan, suggesting, for the second time, that Akdogan doesn't look like him.

"You don't look like me," said Ronaldo.

The Turkish fan was also in the stands for Al-Nassr's SPL clash last week against Al-Shabab, and was spotted by Cristiano Ronaldo while warming up. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner teased him, insisting that Akdogan bears no resemblance to him.

CR7 maintained his stance on Friday, but was seen giving the fan a thumbs up while walking away. The 40-year-old was in the starting lineup against Al-Kholood, and found the back of the net in the fourth minute.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's 19th league goal this season from 24 games, and he is leading the golden boot race at the moment. Al-Nassr were 3-0 up by half-time, but went a man down after the break following Nawaf Boushal's red card.

Stefano Pioli opted to take off CR7 in the 61st minute to shore up his midfield, a move that didn't please the player. However, his team held on to win the game 3-1.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn with Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo created history when he opted to move to Al-Nassr after parting ways with Manchester United in December 2022. In the process, the Portuguese superstar became the highest paid footballer in the history of the game.

CR7 reportedly has a base pay of €90m annually, while his total earnings could be as much as €200m per year, as per Sporting News. This includes his wages as well as commercial and sporting commitments.

The 40-year-old has already repaid the trust put on him by the country, opening the doors of the Saudi Pro League to the world. Multiple superstars of football have made the move to the Middle East, following in Ronaldo's footsteps.

The Portuguese superstar is in the final few months of his contract with Al-Nassr, but it is believed that he has already agreed to an extension. The new one-year contract will see him continue earning close to €200m. CR7 has registered 86 goals from 97 games for the Saudi club to date.

