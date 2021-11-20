"You could make a film" - Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger regrets not signing Chelsea superstar with 'unbelievable' life story involving struggles and rise to superstardom

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he regrets not signing N’Golo Kante towards the end of his tenure as Gunners boss.

Kante moved to Leicester City in the summer of 2015, and was an instant hit at the King Power Stadium with his bustling displays in midfield.

The Frenchman helped Leicester City to an unlikely title triumph as they overcame Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur’s challenge in the 2015-16 season.

Wenger has explained that he had the chance to sign Kante, and not bringing him to the Emirates is the biggest regret towards the fag end of his managerial career.

“The end of my career, [my biggest regret was] N’Golo Kante. Because he played in a club in Paris where one of my best friends was a director and he told me, ‘please, I have a player, he is unbelievable, but no one wants him in France.’

“He [the friend] took him [Kante] in his car and travelled with him from club to club. And finally, a club in Division Three took N’Golo Kante. It is an unbelievable story, you could make a film with him. And he is something you don’t find often: he wins the ball without making a foul and straight away he moves the ball forward,” Wenger said.

Kante could have been a game-changer for Arsenal

Arsenal struggled during Arsene Wenger’s final two seasons in charge and haven’t been able to challenge for a place in the top four since.

The Gunners have lacked a solid spine in defense and midfield for several years now, and that could have all been different had they signed Kante.

The Frenchman played a key role for Chelsea under Antonio Conte, and then helped them to their second ever Champions League triumph under Thomas Tuchel.

Kante was also a key cog in the French side that lifted the World Cup in 2018, and is perhaps the best player in his position at the moment.

The manner in which he adapted to life in the English top-flight took everyone by surprise considering he was an unknown quantity at the time.

Wenger has missed out on signing some talented players at Arsenal, and Kante is undoubtedly one of them.

