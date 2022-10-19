"You can't measure that" - Graham Potter heaps praise on Chelsea star for impressive performance

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has showered praise on midfielder Mason Mount after his performance in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on October 16.

The attacking midfielder was unstoppable against Villa, scoring two incredible goals to lead his side to an emphatic 2-0 victory away from home.

Mount wasted no time in making his impact felt against Aston Villa, opening the scoring by capitalizing on a defensive blunder in the sixth minute. The attacking midfielder returned with another goal from a well-taken free kick in the 65th minute, which secured all three points for Chelsea at Villa Park.

Mason Mount's brace continues Graham Potter's undefeated start as Chelsea boss



Mason Mount's brace continues Graham Potter's undefeated start as Chelsea boss

Speaking after the game, Potter was full of praise for the attacking midfielder as he discussed his impact on the team. When asked what makes Mount a special player and how he stands out from the rest, the 47-year-old said, as quoted by Football.London:

"I would say love for the game, love for his teammates, love for the club. I think he loves to play football. You can't measure that."

He added:

"I think it's his [Mount] personality as much as his football ability. He enjoys the game, loves the game, loves the club, loves his teammates, wants to win, wants to improve, is open-minded, prepared to suffer, prepared to do the ugly side of the game."

Potter also praised Mount's ability to decide the fate of games while acknowledging all of the attacking midfielder's efforts that go below the surface. He said:

"Then he has the quality to be the match winner that he was at the weekend, but the other stuff, I think, is the stuff below the water, below the iceberg. That's what maybe you don't recognise or see with him, but he is a top person, a top professional."

Mount now has a record of two goals and five assists to his name in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Graham Potter's record as Chelsea manager so far

Mount celebrating after scoring against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Since taking charge of affairs at Stamford Bridge on September 8, Graham Potter has overseen six games across all competitions. He has recorded five victories and one draw to his name in that time. Chelsea have also scored 13 goals and conceded twice under the Englishman.

Up next, Chelsea will take on Brentford in the Premier League later today (October 19). This will follow their highly-anticipated clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge at the weekend (October 23).

