“You must be some team” – Pundit cracks joke about how he doesn’t want Arsenal to pick ‘brilliant’ player in line-up again

talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has praised Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney for his efforts for Scotland against Spain on March 28. The full-back was at his best as he led his side to a stunning 2-0 victory over La Roja in the Euro qualifiers.

McCoist said:

“Tierney, listen, you must be some team, I’m telling you right now. You must be some team, because Tierney was tremendous. Actually, I take that back. Continue not to play him so he’s fresh for us. That’s what to do. Just continue not playing him."

He added:

“He’s brilliant for the second goal. Tremendous. Carvajal was poor, but his run for the second starts 30 yards inside his own half. Brilliant.”

Tierney has fallen out of favor at the Emirates this season with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Ukrainian immediately became one of Mikel Arteta's favorites, playing a key role in the Gunners' title charge.

However, with Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for the rest of the season with an injury. With Zinchenko himself facing some injury troubles over the season, Tierney might yet have a role to play this season.

He was brilliant in the game against Spain, instrumental in a clean sheet, and also a threat going forward. His darting run down the left-hand side set up Scott McTominay and the team's second goal on what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable night.

Tierney has one goal and two assists for the Gunners in 28 appearances this season.

Journalist provides injury update on Arsenal star

Partey is likely to feature in Arsenal's next game.

Journalist Charles Watts has revealed that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to play against Leeds United in the Premier League at home this weekend (April 1). This comes after fans were worried when the Ghanaian was left out of his side on national duty.

On his YouTube channel, Watts said:

“My understanding of the situation is that Thomas Partey was training on Sunday ahead of that game against Angola and he felt something in his right leg. Now, there are pictures from that training session where you see the physio sort of working on Thomas' leg; he's got some sort of strapping on his thigh around the back of his leg. And my understanding is it is not a hamstring issue."

He added:

"That's what I've been told by people close to Thomas Partey. And they believe he will be fine for the weekend. Obviously, that's a very early assessment. Partey is due back in London Colney today [Tuesday] where he will be assessed by the Arsenal medical team. And then you think a decision will be taken a little bit later on about whether he can feature against Leeds.”

Arsenal hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

