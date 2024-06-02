"You need to get yourself to North London!!!!" - Pundit urges Chelsea transfer target to join Arsenal

Former player and Arsenal academy graduate Jay Bothroyd has called on Chelsea transfer target Victor Osimhen to move to North London. The Napoli striker has been the subject of much transfer speculation, with reports claiming that he could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

Osimhen was one of the most important players as the Partenopei won the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season, scoring 26 goals in 32 Serie A games. Although they didn't reach the same heights this season, he scored 15 goals in 25 games.

That has seen interest flow from clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea, who may be capable of paying the mega-money required to sign the 25-year-old Nigerian international.

However, Bothroyd doesn't want Osimhen to make the switch to West London but instead join local rivals Arsenal in in North London. The former player made it clear on social media, tagging the striker:

"(Victor Osimhen), you need to get yourself to North London!!!! #AFC"

Both clubs are in need of strikers this season, but the Blues' case is arguably more dire than Arsenal's. The Blues managed only 77 Premier League goals, compared to Arsenal's impressive return of 91.

However, the Gunners could see Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus on their way out, which could pave the way for another striker like Osimhen.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale advised to join Chelsea

Former player Paul Robinson has asked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to make the switch from North London to West London and join Chelsea.

The goalkeeper has lost his first-choice position between the sticks at the Emirates following the Gunners signing David Raya from Brentford on loan last summer.

Ramsdale's lack of playing time with the Gunners has seen him lose out on the goalkeeper spot for England as well, leading to reports that he could look to leave the club.

Robinson has suggested that the goalkeeper make the switch to Stamford Bridge, where Roberto Sanchez and Djorde Petrovic have struggled. He to;d Football Insider's Inside Track podcast (via A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

“I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad; I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League. The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want. That’s where Chelsea are at.’’

The Gunners could see their former No. 1 goalkeeper leave this summer, which could see a spot open for a new signing on the bench.